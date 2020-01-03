Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Takes A Dig At Ranveer Singh, Sonam K Ahuja, Ranbir Kapoor; Here's Why

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has constantly been making headlines for her unfiltered statements. The siblings believe in voicing her opinions and never misses a chance to take stand for her sister Kangana. Both the sisters are known for speaking their hearts out. While Kangana talks candidly in interviews, Rangoli takes to Twitter in order to express her views. Recently, Rangoli spoke about the most talked word in the industry Nepotism again. A twitter user shared a throwback picture of Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor attending a birthday party as kids, in which we can also see Anil Kapoor.

Sharing the picture, the twitter user wrote, "Look at this Outsider actor Ranveer Singh and his real struggle. Poor guy was attending parties in childhood with Dharavi slum kids Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam kapoor. Such a Pity. MC Shera @SiddhantChturvD wud empathise with him #AnanyaPanday would probably cry. #nepotism."

On this Rangoli, who is known to voice her opinion, tweeted, "People with rich parents who have access to connections and opportunities don’t qualify as outsiders, people coming from small villages who can’t speak English and studied in small schools, have no money to buy fancy clothes and treated badly..."

She further tweeted, "because of these three factors even though they have huge talent and competence are the ones who need special attention and our compassion , let’s empower the underprivileged."

On this many twitter users have pointed out that Ranveer Singh is not an outsider and in fact is Sonam Kapoor's cousin. Sonam's maternal grandmother and Ranveer’s paternal grandfather are siblings. We wonder what Ranveer has to say on this?

