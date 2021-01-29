Kangana Ranaut To Play The Role Of Indira Gandhi For An Upcoming Political Drama

In an upcoming political drama, actor Kangana Ranaut shall play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The movie has not been titled yet but it shall be directed and written by filmmaker Sai Kabir, with whom Kangana collaborated previously in 2014 on "Revolver Rani".

"We are working on the project and the script is in the final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India", shared the actor in a statement.

"Many prominent actors will be part of this film and of course I am looking forward to playing the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics," she added.

Kangana, 33, is currently filming for action drama "Dhaakad" in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She also has "Tejas" and the second instalment of "Manikarnika" franchise, titled "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda", in the works.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine