Corona
Kangana Ranaut To Play The Role Of Indira Gandhi For An Upcoming Political Drama

Collaborating yet again with filmmaker Sai Kabir after 'Revolver Rani', Kangana shared that the movie is not a biopic of the former Prime Minister, but is a 'grand period film'

Outlook Web Bureau 29 January 2021
In an upcoming political drama, actor Kangana Ranaut shall play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 

The movie has not been titled yet but it shall be directed and written by filmmaker Sai Kabir, with whom Kangana collaborated previously in 2014 on "Revolver Rani".

"We are working on the project and the script is in the final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India", shared the actor in a statement. 

"Many prominent actors will be part of this film and of course I am looking forward to playing the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics," she added.

Kangana, 33, is currently filming for action drama "Dhaakad" in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She also has "Tejas" and the second instalment of "Manikarnika" franchise, titled "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda", in the works.

With PTI Inputs 

