Kangana Ranaut Has A Hilarious Response to 'Thalaivii' Trending In Pakistan

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranuat took to her Instagram account on Sunday (October 10) to share that her recent film 'Thalaivii' is in OTT platform Netflix's top 10 trending film in Pakistan. While she shared other achievements of the film in separate stories, it was her comment on this one that got everyone laughing.

Sharing the news on her Instagram stories, Ranaut first wrote, 'Thalaivii is trending on top in many countries, including Pakistan...Art has no barriers. With love from India."

In her next post, she couldn't help but take a dig at trend. She wrote, "On a lighter note jaan ke tasalli hue deshadrohi sirf isi desh mein nahi hai." (On a lighter note, glad to know that traitors are not just in this country)

In Ranaut's recent multi-lingual film, she essays the role of Late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The movie also stars actor Arvind Swamy in the leading role.

The film traced the journey of the late politician from her days as a big screen superstar to her rise as a powerful leader. Ranaut, reportedly gained 20kg weight to fit for her part.