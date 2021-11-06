Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Kamal Haasan's Stylish Avatar in 'Vikram' Teaser Leaves Everyone In Awe

The Tamil superstar started trending on social media within minutes of the first-glimpse teaser releasing on the eve of his birthday.

Actor Kamal Haasan in the latest image from 'Vikram'

2021-11-07T08:51:52+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 8:51 am

Birthday celebrations started early for actor Kamal Haasan, as the first glimpse from the much-awaited film ‘Vikram’ was released on Saturday. The actor looked stylish as he made his way out of the prison in the short video.

Colleagues from the film fraternity took to social media to hail the  teaser.

In the 49-second-video, Haasan is show escaping a prison with the help of two metal shields. As the bullets rain over him, he makes way bravely by shielding himself and couple of other people, who are following him.

Fans along with celebrities praised the actor’s look in the film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is a Tamil crime thriller. The movie also brings together Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi along with Haasan under one roof.

The film’s soundtrack and music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

