Kalki Koechlin Announces Pregnancy With Partner Guy Hershberg: I Already Feel The Changes

Kalki Koechlin will soon be welcoming her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg as the actress announced her pregnancy in an interview to HT Brunch. Kalki is already five months into her pregnancy and believes she is as ready as she could get. She revealed that she has changed in numerous ways starting with spending a lot of time doing constructive hobbies rather than mindless scoring on social media. Kalki mentioned that she now switches off her phone once home. The actress now makes sure to take walks with her partner, do yoga, or engage with Guy’s music among other things.

Speaking to the publication, Kalki said, “I already feel the changes in the way I react to things. I am more deliberate, slower, more patient. When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of person. I still want to work but it is less about the rat race and more about nurturing oneself through one’s work. It becomes about infusing concentration and energy inward.”

Come December and Kalki will head to Goa as she plans to give birth to her child through natural water birth. Considering, she was also born the same way, the 'Gully Boy' actress has planned to take some help from an experienced midwife and give birth at a local naturalist birth centre. Kalki is aware of the massive reaction and responses she may experience when her pregnancy goes public, but she says, "My superpower is disconnecting."

(Source:Pinkvilla.com)