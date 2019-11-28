Kajol Has A Hilarious Reply To A Fan Asking Her 'Would You Marry SRK If You Didn't Meet Ajay?'; Check It Out

Kajol, who was last seen in Helicopter Eela is all set for her upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with hubby Ajay Devgn. The actress who is quite active on social media recently interacted with her fans on Instagram. Kajol conducted a Q & A session on Instagram on Tuesday for her fans. Various questions like "Your favourite mam", "Favourite Hollywood actor", "One word for Shah", "Your favourite person" and many more questions were asked to her and Kajol without disappointing her fans answered each question.

But one answer of Kajol caught our attention. One of her fans asked Kajol that if she would have married Shah Rukh Khan, her good friend and co-star in many films if had she not met Ajay Devgn, her husband and in the brackets he wrote, "You said you will answer anything." To this Kajol replied, “Isn’t the man supposed to be proposing." Kajol and SRK have worked together in many films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan and much more. Everyone just loves this jodi onscreen. Kajol would have definitely assumed a question like that to pop up by her fans.

One fan asked her about her next movie with SRK. To this, she said, "Ask SRK." One fan asked Kajol to choose her co-star between Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh. To this, the Dilwale actress said, "Depends on the situation." On the work front, Kajol will play the role of Savitribai Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung warrior. Directed by Om Raut, the movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Padmavati Rao and Jagapathi Babu. The film releases on January 10, 2020.

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)