Actress Kajal Aggarwal and businessman husband Gautam Kitchlu will be welcoming their first child this year.

While there were speculations about Aggarwal's pregnancy, neither of the two had commented on it so far.

Kitchlu on Saturday took to Instagram and posted a picture of the actress. While the post and caption seemed regular, it was the emoticon of a pregnant lady at the end of the caption that got all the attention and made the big announcement.

The actress is yet to comment on the big news.

Aggarwal and Kitchlu had shared a couple of pictures on New Year's Eve, where the actress looked gorgoeus in a bottle green gown, while the husband wore a semi-casual attire.

The couple got married on October 30, 2020 in an intimate wedding