John Abraham Reveals How His Chest Split Apart After He Got Kicked By A Boxer

In a television promo for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13', John Abraham stunned Amitabh Bachchan by revealing that his chest was seriously wounded during a boxing battle in college. The actor appears on Friday's 'Shaandar Shukarvaar' episode of 'KBC 13' alongside Divya Khosla Kumar and producer Nikkhil Advani to promote the recently released film 'Satyameva Jayate 2.'

In a teaser released on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television, John Abraham revealed to Amitabh Bachchan that he used to practice Taekwondo in college. He had travelled to Thailand in order to get money and had badly wounded himself during a boxing match.

“College mein main Taekwondo karta tha. Tabhi paise jamma kar ke main Thailand gaya aur ye Muay Thai, jo ek free form of martial arts hai, usme main kick boxing karta tha, just for invitation rounds paise kamane ke liye (When I was in college, I used to train in Taekwondo. In an attempt to make money, I travelled to Thailand and there, I participated in a Mauy Thai tournament for kickboxing just to make some money)," the actor revealed.

Abraham then got off his seat, unbuttoned his shirt and said, “Ek round mein, ek boxer ne mujhe (chest pe) kick kiya aur ye pura phatt gaya tha (I want to show you, during one of the rounds, a boxer kicked – gesturing him kick – my chest ripped apart).”

Abraham demonstrated his football talents in addition to talking about his kickboxing experience. He effortlessly twirled a ball on his finger, astounded Divya Khosla. Amitabh Bachchan was even invited to try his hand at it.

Meanwhile, 'Satyameva Jayate 2' opened in theatres on Thursday and had a disappointing first-day box office performance.