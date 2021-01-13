Joe Jonas Set To Make Big-Screen Debut With War Drama 'Devotion'

We might get to see one-third of the Jonas Brothers band on the big screen soon. American singer and songwriter Joe Jonas will make his acting debut the big-budget war movie "Devotion".

The 31-year-old actor will be joining the cast along with actor Thomas Sadoski, according to Deadline.

The film will be headlined by actors Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell with "Outsiders" star Christina Jackson playing the female lead.

The story recounts the true tale of US Navy fighter pilots, Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, two young men from different worlds.

"Initiated together into the VF-32 squadron, they are pushed to their limits flying a new design of fighter jet. But their friendship is tested when one of them is shot down behind enemy lines," the official plotline read.

Jonas will essay the role of fighter pilot Marty Goode, while Sadoski will star as squadron leader Dick Cevoli.

JD Dillard will direct the movie which is based on the book by Adam Makos. Jake Crane and Jonathan A. Stewart have adapted the screenplay.

Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill will produce the film through Black Label.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine