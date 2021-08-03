'Jodha Akbar' Actor Lokendra Singh Undergoes Surgery; Leg Amputated Due To High Stress And Blood Sugar Levels

Actor Lokdenra Singh, who has done roles in TV shows such as ‘Jodha Akbar’, ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ and others, had his leg amputated last week, due to his blood sugar levels which had crossed dangerous limits, due to stress and less opportunitites to work during the pandemic.

“It all began when I developed a corn in my right foot and I neglected it. It became an infection that percolated into the bone marrow and in no time, had spread in my body. I developed gangrene. The only way to save myself was to get the corned leg amputated till the knee,” he said in an interview with Times Of India.

"I could do nothing. I was working so well before the COVID pandemic, work started decreasing a lot and there was a certain amount of financial stress at home," he added.

Singh, who is also seen in the movie Jagga Jasoos, has been suffering with diabetes for nearly a decade and the actor confessed in the interview, that he never took it seriously.

“"I wish I had taken care when my diabetes began about 10 years ago. We actors often have no fixed timings when shooting and our erratic hours of lunch and work have an adverse effect on our health. Add this to the stress. All this leads to diabetes and not if you are fond of sweets," he said.

The actor also added that the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) was helping him financially, and his peers are providing him support. “I have got financial aid through CINTAA. Actors have been calling up to know about my health and providing motivation,” he said adding that post the surgery he will look to get an artificial leg.

“The wound has to heal first. The artificial leg will come in only later," he said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine