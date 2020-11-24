November 27, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Jessica Chastain's 'The 355' Delayed Till January 2022

Jessica Chastain's 'The 355' Delayed Till January 2022

Directed by Simon Kinberg, the movie also stars Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez.

PTI 24 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Jessica Chastain's 'The 355' Delayed Till January 2022
Hollywood star Jessica Chastain
PTI
Jessica Chastain's 'The 355' Delayed Till January 2022
outlookindia.com
2020-11-24T14:46:52+05:30

Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong'o-starrer spy thriller "The 355" has been pushed back by almost a year.

The Universal Pictures project will now bow out worldwide on January 14, 2022, instead of January 15, 2021, reported Variety.

The movie, directed by Simon Kinberg, also features Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez.

A female ensemble globe-trotting spy-thriller, "The 355" is about a group of international spies who team up to stop a potentially world-altering event.

The film has been produced by Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Chastain’s Freckle Films alongside Kinberg of Genre Films.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

TV Actor Ashiesh Roy Dies Of Kidney Failure At 55

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Los Angeles Hollywood Movies Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos