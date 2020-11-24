Jessica Chastain's 'The 355' Delayed Till January 2022

Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong'o-starrer spy thriller "The 355" has been pushed back by almost a year.

The Universal Pictures project will now bow out worldwide on January 14, 2022, instead of January 15, 2021, reported Variety.

The movie, directed by Simon Kinberg, also features Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez.

A female ensemble globe-trotting spy-thriller, "The 355" is about a group of international spies who team up to stop a potentially world-altering event.

The film has been produced by Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Chastain’s Freckle Films alongside Kinberg of Genre Films.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine