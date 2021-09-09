September 09, 2021
Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant With Her First Child

A representative for the 31-year-old actor, who will next be seen in 'Don't Look Up', confirmed the news on Wednesday

Outlook Web Bureau 09 September 2021, Last Updated at 10:47 am
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney got married in 2019.
Source: Instagram
Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child, as confirmed by Lawrence’s representative on Wednesday.

The couple  started seeing each other, as per reports in 2018, and then got engaged in February 2019.

Their wedding took place on October 9, 2019, in Rhode Island infront of 150 guests which included several celebrities such as Adele, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone and Chris Jenner among others.

On the work front, on Wednesday, streaming giants Netflix released the trailer of ‘Don’t Look Up’, in which Lawrence stars alongside Leonardo Di Caprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and other Hollywood stars.

Lawrence was last seen in the 2019 film ‘Dark Phoenix’, a prequel spin-off in the ‘X-Men’ film franchise in which she reprised her role of the mutant Raven Darkholme aka Mystique.

(With Inputs From PTI)

