Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Jennifer Aniston Walked Out Of 'Friends Reunion' Multiple Times

Jennifer Aniston was taken aback by the overall emotional impact of the nostalgia-filled episode, which was well received by the sitcom's fans, and she had to walk out several times during filming.

American actress Jennifer Aniston. | Instagram

2021-12-09T19:06:53+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 7:06 pm

American actress Jennifer Aniston and the rest of the main cast of 'Friends' reunited for an HBO Max reunion special earlier this year. The actor was taken aback by the overall emotional impact of the nostalgia-filled episode, which was well received by the sitcom's fans, and she had to walk out several times during filming.

She revealed the emotional impact of the shoot to The Hollywood Reporter during an interview.

She states “And it just took me by surprise because it was like, “Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life? It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it.”

The episode received mostly positive reviews from critics (66 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes). Some of the show's most famous and emotional scenes were revisited by the cast.

The special, titled 'Friends: The Reunion' (also known as 'The One Where They Get Back Together'), was commissioned by Warner Bros. Television for the HBO Max streaming service. On May 27, it was released. It was streamed on ZEE5 in India. actor Matthew Perry joined  Aniston, actors David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and actresses Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow for the reunion.

