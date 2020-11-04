Javed Akhtar Files Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut Over Comments

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday filed a criminal complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut in a local court for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews.

Akhtar filed the complaint before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, seeking action against Ranaut under the relevant provisions of the IPC for defamation.

As per the complaint, Ranuat had recently made certain baseless comments on Akhtar which has caused damage to the reputation of the veteran poet-lyricist.

It added that Ranaut dragged Akhtar's name while referring to a "coterie" existing in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

She had also claimed that Akhtar had threatened her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan, it said.

All these statements made by Ranaut have garnered views in lakhs and thus tarnished Akhtar's reputation, the complaint said.

