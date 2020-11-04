November 04, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Javed Akhtar Files Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut Over Comments

Javed Akhtar Files Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut Over Comments

As per the complaint, Ranuat had recently made certain baseless comments on Akhtar which has caused damage to the reputation of the veteran poet-lyricist.

PTI 04 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Javed Akhtar Files Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut Over Comments
Instagram
Javed Akhtar Files Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut Over Comments
outlookindia.com
2020-11-04T05:48:07+05:30

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday filed a criminal complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut in a local court for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews.

Akhtar filed the complaint before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, seeking action against Ranaut under the relevant provisions of the IPC for defamation.

As per the complaint, Ranuat had recently made certain baseless comments on Akhtar which has caused damage to the reputation of the veteran poet-lyricist.

It added that Ranaut dragged Akhtar's name while referring to a "coterie" existing in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

She had also claimed that Akhtar had threatened her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan, it said.

All these statements made by Ranaut have garnered views in lakhs and thus tarnished Akhtar's reputation, the complaint said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Watch: On Shah Rukh Khan’s 55th Birthday, Burj Khalifa Adds Sparkle To His Celebration

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Kangana Ranaut Javed Akhtar Hrithik Roshan Sushant Singh Rajput Mumbai Sushant Singh Rajput case Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos