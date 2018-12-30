Jasleen, Shivashish, Roshmi Have A Mini Reunion Ahead Of Big Boss 12 Grand Finale

Big Boss 12 is all set for the grand finale and there is a tough competition too. The Bigg Boss finale is set to take place on Sunday, December 30 at 9 pm. The top five finalists are Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary who are eyeing the Bigg Boss trophy and the prize money of Rs 50 lakh. Superstar Salman Khan will be back on the small screen as the host of Bigg Boss 12 for the last time Sunday evening.

The finalists were seen spending their final hours in a fun way. We recently came across a couple of photos shared by ex-contestant Jasleen Matharu which show her with Shivashish Mishra and Roshmi Banik. While the pics ooze friendship, their camaraderie is reminding us of their stint in the house. They all seem to be having great fun and look gorgeous in the pic.

It is going to be an entertaining evening for sure. Contestants, their family members and fans of the show have been waiting with bated breath to know who is going to be the winner. Just a few more hours to go… who is going to be the winner of Big Boss12?