Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor And Boney Kapoor's Birthday Wishes For Anshula Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took it to her Instagram account today, (29 December) to wish her sister and philantropist Anshula Kapoor a happy birthday .

The actress posted an Instagram story which she captioned as "Our grounding force, our anchor, voice of reason and strength and our home. You make the res of us feel so loved no matter what and I'm blessed to call you my sister. Love you loads (inserts heart emoji).

Here's a glimse of the same.

Furthermore, the actress added,"Happy Birthday!! I hope you have more and more reason to keep smiling brighter every day. You deserve the best.''

Anshula's brother and actor Arjun Kapoor also wished his sister post 12. Taking it to Instagram, the actor shared a fun video featuring them dancing to singer Badshah's popular track 'Jugnu'.

The actor wrote, "Remain kind, be the best version of yourself everyday, Stay happy, always smile & remember Mom & I got your back no matter what... Happy Birthday @anshulakapoor May you get all that you want & deserve this year love you." Birthday girl's father and producer Boney Kapoor also took to his new official Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture to wish her on her birthday.

He captioned the birthday wish post as "Happy birthday my wonder child, my preety baby my genius bachha.''