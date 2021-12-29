Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor And Boney Kapoor's Birthday Wishes For Anshula Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, actor Arjun Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor took it to Instagram to wish philanthropist Anshula Kapoor a happy birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor And Boney Kapoor's Birthday Wishes For Anshula Kapoor
Actress Janhvi Kapoor with sister and philanthropist Anshula Kapoor, actor Arjun Kapoor and father and producer Boney Kapoor.

Trending

Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor And Boney Kapoor's Birthday Wishes For Anshula Kapoor
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T16:30:39+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 4:30 pm

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took it to her Instagram account today, (29 December) to wish her sister and philantropist Anshula Kapoor a happy  birthday . 

The actress posted an Instagram story which she captioned as "Our grounding force, our anchor, voice of reason and strength and our home. You make the res  of us feel so loved no matter what and I'm blessed to call you my sister. Love you loads (inserts heart emoji).

Here's a glimse of the same. 

Furthermore, the actress added,"Happy Birthday!! I hope you have more and more reason to keep smiling brighter every day. You deserve the best.'' 

Anshula's brother and actor Arjun Kapoor also wished his sister post 12. Taking it to  Instagram, the actor shared a fun video featuring them dancing to singer Badshah's popular track 'Jugnu'. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The actor  wrote, "Remain kind, be the best version of yourself everyday, Stay happy, always smile & remember Mom & I got your back no matter what... Happy Birthday @anshulakapoor May you get all that you want & deserve this year love you." Birthday girl's father and producer Boney Kapoor also took to his new official Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture to wish her on her birthday. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

He captioned the birthday wish post as "Happy birthday my wonder child, my preety baby my genius bachha.''

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Anshula Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor Arjun Kapoor Boney Kapoor Mumbai India Entertainment Film Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani Test Covid-19 Positive

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani Test Covid-19 Positive

Raveena Tandon, Taapsee Pannu Say Actors Have To Face Bad Reviews; Dread Working With Confused Directors

Jr NTR Was Depressed After A Steep Fall In HIs Career, Says He Was Inexperienced

Year-Ender 2021|Top 10 International Hits Of The Year

Nehha Pendse Opens Up About Lack Of Acceptance After Replacing Saumya Tandon In ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’

Hugh Jackman Tests Positive For Covid-19

Rahul Vaidya Is Happy As A Singer Despite Acting Offers For Web Shows and Films

Badshah Assures Help To 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Singer Sahdev Dirdo After The Road Accident

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Snowy Christmas: Northwest Winter Storm Douses Parts Of US In Freezing Arctic Winds

Snowy Christmas: Northwest Winter Storm Douses Parts Of US In Freezing Arctic Winds

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur Recalls Crying When She Was A Newcomer

Mrunal Thakur Recalls Crying When She Was A Newcomer

How Raghubir Yadav And Naseeruddin Shah Connected Over Music

How Raghubir Yadav And Naseeruddin Shah Connected Over Music

Taylor Swift Files Motion To Dismiss Her 2017 Copyright Case Over Song 'Shake It Off'

Taylor Swift Files Motion To Dismiss Her 2017 Copyright Case Over Song 'Shake It Off'

Disha Patani Reveals Acting Was Not Her Dream

Disha Patani Reveals Acting Was Not Her Dream

Read More from Outlook

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Outlook Web Desk / SII's Covovax and Biological E's Corbevax and an 'anti-viral' drug Molnupiravir has also been added to the arsenal of drugs against Covid-19 including six vaccines.

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Shreya Basak / Does Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram's comment of the government's stance towards the Missionaries of Charity, and other incidents indicate rising discrimination against Christians?

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: Kohli Out First Ball After Lunch

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: Kohli Out First Ball After Lunch

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. India have a handy lead going into Day 4's play on Wednesday.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement