March 25, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Jacqueline Fernandez To Make Digital Debut In 'Mrs Serial Killer'

Jacqueline Fernandez To Make Digital Debut In 'Mrs Serial Killer'

The Sri Lankan actress, known for blockbusters like Kick (2014) and Judwaa 2 (2017), says that she had never thought that foraying into the digital space is a step down from movies.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 March 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Jacqueline Fernandez To Make Digital Debut In 'Mrs Serial Killer'
Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen in a web film 'Mrs Serial Killer'
Jacqueline Fernandez To Make Digital Debut In 'Mrs Serial Killer'
outlookindia.com
2020-03-25T11:13:01+0530

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen in the web film called, Mrs Serial Killer, which will mark her digital debut as well.

The Sri Lankan actress, known for blockbusters like Kick (2014) and Judwaa 2 (2017), says that she had never thought that foraying into the digital space is a step down from movies. “I am an avid over-the-top (OTT) audience myself and so, it’s only natural for me to be able to extend that. I genuinely feel that it is the future and pretty soon everyone is going to be moving into OTT.”

The Bahrain-born actress was last seen in Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, which was released on Netflix last year. She says that she believes in working diligently and being passionate about her craft which helps her in really pushing boundaries.

Next Story >>

Mandira Bedi On Coronavirus Scare: ‘Thodey Samay Ke Liya Doori; Sab Sahi Ho Jayega!’

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Jacqueline Fernandez Bollywood Over the Top (OTT) Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos