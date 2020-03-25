Jacqueline Fernandez To Make Digital Debut In 'Mrs Serial Killer'

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen in the web film called, Mrs Serial Killer, which will mark her digital debut as well.

The Sri Lankan actress, known for blockbusters like Kick (2014) and Judwaa 2 (2017), says that she had never thought that foraying into the digital space is a step down from movies. “I am an avid over-the-top (OTT) audience myself and so, it’s only natural for me to be able to extend that. I genuinely feel that it is the future and pretty soon everyone is going to be moving into OTT.”

The Bahrain-born actress was last seen in Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, which was released on Netflix last year. She says that she believes in working diligently and being passionate about her craft which helps her in really pushing boundaries.