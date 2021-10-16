Jackie Shroff To Join Son Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's 'Ganpath'

Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Tiger and Jackie Shroff have earlier worked together in 'Baaghi 3'.

Tiger Shroff and JAckie Shroff were last seen together in 'Baaghi 3'. | Source: Instagram

2021-10-16T08:59:20+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 8:59 am

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is on the rader of the makers of the upcoming film ‘Ganpath’, which also stars Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles.

“The makers are keen to rope in Jackie for the film. However, it will be a special appearance, and the part will be pivotal to the script. The conversations are on, and should be finalised soon. Meanwhile, the shoot is expected to begin from October 27 in London. Many of the crew members have already reached the UK, and have started working on the sets. They have also recreated a Japanese restaurant there,” informs a source close to the development.

The source also reveals that 'Ganapath' is set in a futuristic world. “The international schedule of the film will go on for around two months, after which they will return back to shoot for the Mumbai portions,” adds the source. Tiger and Jackie Shroff have earlier worked together in 'Baaghi 3'.

After making their Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014, Kriti and Tiger are reuniting again for 'Ganapath'. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Kriti has expressed her excitement of working with her first co-star again.

“See Tiger is someone who I have like a soft corner for in my heart, because he’s my first co-star in the Hindi film industry, and we have started our careers together. We have been in the same boat, gone through the same things and grown together,” said Kriti, who had started her prep for the film a while ago.

“You’ll see me do action for the first time properly. You have seen the poster that has me on a Dirt Bike, that’s also something that I’m supposed to learn. I mean, I did ride a Bullet in Bachchan Pandey, but a Bullet and a Dirt Bike are very different from each other,” she had added.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

