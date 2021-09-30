It Is Sad That We Have To Add Normal To Something That Is Already Normal: Kubbra Sait

Actress Kubbra Sait is one of the very few celebrities in Bollywood who never shies away from talking her heart out. During Pride Month, in June, she did a live chat with prominent members of the LGBTQIA+ community and discussed the varied aspects of their acceptance in society. She is a cheerleader for the movement and she tries to do her bit by bringing awareness to people about the community.

In a brief tête-à-tête, she speaks to Outlook about the LGBTQIA+ community and how the taboos around them can be normalised. Excerpts:

You did a chat with members from the LGBTQIA+ community recently during Pride Month. Do you think people in India are less receptive towards the LGBTQIA+ community?



There has been a rise in awareness. There is a hearing very soon on the marriages for same-sex couples in our country. It is time to celebrate every small movement, every small tremor, and every small change. We can do that, we can champion, we can ally, we can care, love, respect, and not belittle people for their choices.

How do you think that the opinion changed in the last few years?

It's not our job to judge. If we reduce judgement and just do things from a place that is seeking information and knowledge, I think we're moving in the right direction. I am a cheerleader for the LGBTQIA+ community. As a cheerleader, it's the least that I can do and that is exactly what I am doing by having these conversations. I am just giving momentum.

When we talk of LGBTQ, there is still a taboo in our society regarding them. What steps do you think should be taken in order to make this taboo go away?

We are doing this from an honest place. I am just grateful for even the community coming forward. I think the community has always had its arms open to everybody, and it is high time that we reciprocated with a gigantic ginormous hug. We can do this together. Smile and put a smile on their faces. I think it is sad that we have to add normal to something that is already normal.

How important do you think is it to stay away from judgement, while trying to normalise the subject?

Who the hell are we to say that this is normal and this is abnormal? Who the hell are we to judge someone? We only judge people who are different from us. Let's stop judging. Let’s extend our love. Let’s ally. Let's just say love is love. Let people love and let them exercise their free choice and let them identify as who they are. I feel good about it. This world isn't coming and telling us how to be, and we will hate it if somebody came and told us how to be. So, we are nobody to be telling that this is normal and this is not. There needs to be an awareness that we are in this together and we will only triumph together.