Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

It Is Sad That We Have To Add Normal To Something That Is Already Normal: Kubbra Sait

Actress Kubbra Sait is a champion and cheerleader for the LGBTQIA+ community. She talks to Outlook about how society needs to be more open towards the various communities and welcome them with open arms.

It Is Sad That We Have To Add Normal To Something That Is Already Normal: Kubbra Sait
During Pride Month, she did a live chat with prominent members of the LGBTQIA+ community and discussed the varied aspects of their acceptance in society. | Source: Instagram

Trending

It Is Sad That We Have To Add Normal To Something That Is Already Normal: Kubbra Sait
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T10:56:06+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur INTERVIEWS Kubbra Sait

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 10:56 am

Actress Kubbra Sait is one of the very few celebrities in Bollywood who never shies away from talking her heart out. During Pride Month, in June, she did a live chat with prominent members of the LGBTQIA+ community and discussed the varied aspects of their acceptance in society. She is a cheerleader for the movement and she tries to do her bit by bringing awareness to people about the community.  

In a brief tête-à-tête, she speaks to Outlook about the LGBTQIA+ community and how the taboos around them can be normalised. Excerpts:  

You did a chat with members from the LGBTQIA+ community recently during Pride Month. Do you think people in India are less receptive towards the LGBTQIA+ community?

There has been a rise in awareness. There is a hearing very soon on the marriages for same-sex couples in our country. It is time to celebrate every small movement, every small tremor, and every small change. We can do that, we can champion, we can ally, we can care, love, respect, and not belittle people for their choices. 

How do you think that the opinion changed in the last few years?

It's not our job to judge. If we reduce judgement and just do things from a place that is seeking information and knowledge, I think we're moving in the right direction. I am a cheerleader for the LGBTQIA+ community. As a cheerleader, it's the least that I can do and that is exactly what I am doing by having these conversations. I am just giving momentum.

When we talk of LGBTQ, there is still a taboo in our society regarding them.  What steps do you think should be taken in order to make this taboo go away?

We are doing this from an honest place. I am just grateful for even the community coming forward. I think the community has always had its arms open to everybody, and it is high time that we reciprocated with a gigantic ginormous hug. We can do this together. Smile and put a smile on their faces. I think it is sad that we have to add normal to something that is already normal. 

How important do you think is it to stay away from judgement, while trying to normalise the subject?

Who the hell are we to say that this is normal and this is abnormal? Who the hell are we to judge someone? We only judge people who are different from us. Let's stop judging. Let’s extend our love. Let’s ally. Let's just say love is love. Let people love and let them exercise their free choice and let them identify as who they are. I feel good about it. This world isn't coming and telling us how to be, and we will hate it if somebody came and told us how to be. So, we are nobody to be telling that this is normal and this is not. There needs to be an awareness that we are in this together and we will only triumph together.

Tags

Prateek Sur Kubbra Sait Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment Interviews
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Angelina Jolie 'Lights Up' While Talking About Rumoured Beau The Weekend

Angelina Jolie 'Lights Up' While Talking About Rumoured Beau The Weekend

‘No Time To Die’ Movie Review: Shaken And Stirred! This James Bond Wins!

Delhi Court Allows In-Camera Hearing In The Domestic Violence Case Against Honey Singh

Shweta Tiwari Recovering Well After Getting Hospitalised Due To Low Blood Pressure

Aindrita Ray On Working In 'Bhavai': 'I was Blown Away By The Story'

Afsana Khan Returns To ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Just Hours After Quitting Due To Panic Attacks

Pragya Kapoor Grabs A Spot In 100 Emerging Women Leaders

Gehana Vasisth: Sherlyn Chopra Should 'Worship' Raj Kundra Since He Helped Her Make A Lot Of Money

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

La Palma Volcano Eruption

La Palma Volcano Eruption

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘‘Bekhudi’ Is Adhyayan Suman’s Best Performance Ever,’ Says Director Amit Kasaria

‘‘Bekhudi’ Is Adhyayan Suman’s Best Performance Ever,’ Says Director Amit Kasaria

Piers Morgan Trolled On Twitter For Criticising Daniel Craig’s Pink Jacket At James Bond World Premiere

Piers Morgan Trolled On Twitter For Criticising Daniel Craig’s Pink Jacket At James Bond World Premiere

Kangana Ranaut Slams ‘Bollywood Mafia’ Again For Not Appreciating ‘Thalaivii’

Kangana Ranaut Slams ‘Bollywood Mafia’ Again For Not Appreciating ‘Thalaivii’

Sandesh Kulkarni On Working With Raj Kaushal In ‘Akkad Bakkad’: ‘He Trusted Me More Than I Did’

Sandesh Kulkarni On Working With Raj Kaushal In ‘Akkad Bakkad’: ‘He Trusted Me More Than I Did’

Read More from Outlook

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Outlook Web Desk / The polling for by-polls is underway in West Bengal’s three constituencies, including Bhawanipur from where the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting.

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PTI / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit followed the annual UN General Assembly address, the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit and several bilateral meetings.

Champions League: Darkness Descends Over Barca Vs Benfica

Champions League: Darkness Descends Over Barca Vs Benfica

After losing 3-0 against Bayern, the Catalan club faced yet another Champions League loss to remain at the bottom of Group E.

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Outlook Web Desk / The Congress leader Anand Sharma urged party chief Sonia Gandhi to take action over ‘hooliganism’ by party workers at Kapil Sibal’s house.

Advertisement