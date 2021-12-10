Isabelle Kaif Welcomes Vicky Kaushal To Her Family And Is Elated To Find A Brother In Him

Ever since Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif officially announced their beautiful union on social media, friends, family, fans and colleagues have been sending them congratulatory messages.

Katrina Kaif's sister and actress Isabelle Kaif has welcomed the actor to the Kaif family with a heartwarming post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif)

Sharing a beautiful picture of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal from their dreamy and picturesque wedding ceremony in Rajasthan where the couple can be seen performing the phera ceremony, Isabelle Kaif mentioned how she has found a ‘brother’ in Kaushal. “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and everâÂÂÂÂÂ£ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09,” she wrote.

With 'Time To Dance', Isabelle Kaif marked her Bollywood debut earlier this year. She'll next be seen in 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed', a social comedy starring Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat. She also has 'Kwatha' , which will be directed by Karan Butani and starrs actor Aayush Sharma.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal had also extended a warm welcome to Katrina Kaif. He addressed her as 'Parjai,' a Punjabi word for sister-in-law. Sharing a happy picture of his brother and Katrina Kaif , Sunny Kaushal captioned the post as, “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. (There’s an additional place in my heart today) Welcome to the family Parjai ji ♥♥ Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows of togtherness in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district on Thursday. The couple kept their relationship private until they married and only then made it official.