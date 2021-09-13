Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Is Vidyut Jammwal Engaged To Nandita Mahtani? Here's All You Need To About Know His Lady Love

Vidyut Jammwal, and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani

At Taj Mahal, Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani were seen striking a pose for the shutterbugs, and their photos have sure made their relationship rumours strong. In fact, it is being suspected that Vidyut has proposed to Nandita as the rock on her finger is evident in these clicks.

2021-09-13T10:58:25+05:30
13 September 2021, Last Updated at 10:58 am

Bollywood action star best-known for his role and stunts in the movie ‘Commando’, Vidyut Jammwal, and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, who is Virat Kohli's stylist, recently visited the Taj Mahal and their pictures together instantly sparked engagement rumours.

At Taj Mahal, the two were seen striking a pose for the shutterbugs, and their photos have sure made their relationship rumours strong. In fact, it is being suspected that Vidyut has proposed to Nandita as the rock on her finger is evident in these clicks.

The actor-designer couple first sparked dating rumours in January this year when Vidyut shared Nandita's picture on his social media feed, captioning it 'Conquered'. Another recent selfie of the duo made rounds in which they can be seen smiling for the camera, further fuelling relationship reports.

Wondering who is Nandita Mahtani?

Nandita Mahtani, a known fashion designer runs a company called Playground with actor Dino Morea. For the past few years Mahtani has been designing and styling Virat Kohli. Her sister Anu Mahtani is married to Sanjay Hinduja, the son of Gopichand Hinduja.

Long time ago, Nandita was in the news for dating Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. She was once married to Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband. In an interview, Ranbir had once said that he had a massive crush on her. However, both soon started concentrating on their careers and drifted apart.

On the professional front, Vidyut will not only be appearing for ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha’ but he will also be seen in Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s produced ‘Sanak’.

 

Outlook Web Bureau
