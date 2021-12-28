Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Iqbal Khan, Wife Sneha Expecting Their Second Child

Television actor Iqbal Khan and his wife and blogger Sneha Khan share expecting their second baby soon. The actor's wife took it to Instagram to share the good news. Here's a glimpse of the same.

Television actor Iqbal Khan with wife Sneha Khan. | Instagram/@sneha.i.khan

2021-12-28T23:40:51+05:30
Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 11:40 pm

 TV actor Iqbal Khan and his wife Sneha Khan is all set to welcome their second baby very soon. The actor’s wife posted pictures announcing the same.

 In the picture shared by her, she was seen flaunting her baby bump. Sneha Khan  captioned the post  as, “Merry Christmas Blessed, grateful & loved #alhumdulillah Sending lots of love & blessings to each & everyone. Special duaas for those who are unable to spend this holiday season with their loved ones.” This got her the actor’s colleagues, fans and well wishers congratulating them.

The actor's close pal and musician Amit Tandon wishing the couple commented, “Congrats guys wow that’s amazing.”

Actor Romiit Raaj congratulated the couple and wrote, “Merry Christmas,” followed Christmas season emoji. Actress Janvi Chheda Gopalia, also commented, “OMG! Heartiest Congratulations! Hope u r doing well!” In the picture, Sneha Khan  is seen in a turquoise sleeveless maxi dress, while the actor keeps it casual with a checked shirt.

In another post, Sneha was seen in an oversized t-shirt, which she revealed wearing her husband’s T-shirt.

She penned in the caption, “Oversized tee but make it werrrrkkk! Wearing the husband’s tee & he definitely doesn’t mind.”

Iqbal Khan and Sneha Khan tied the knot in 2007, followed by welcoming their first child a baby girl in 2011. They named her Ammaara. Now the couple is eagerly waiting for their second child, which will be here anytime soon.  

Outlook Web Bureau Iqbal Khan Mumbai India Television show Pregnant Women Christmas Couple Celebrity Parents Art & Entertainment
