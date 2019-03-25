PM Modi Biopic Producer Justifies Use Of Javed Akhtar's Name

Producer Sandip S Singh has always shown interest in stories of an individual's journey. In a conversation with Sandip S Singh he talks about making of the film PM Narendra Modi. He also gives clarification on using veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar’s name on the film’s trailer.

*What made you come up with the movie on PM Narendra Modi?

This question is always being asked to me, it is very simple, he is a person whose story needs to be told because his journey is incredible. It is a journey that inspires, it is a journey that motivates you to do something for the nation. I really believe that this story should have been told much earlier to inspire 1.3 billion people of this country. When I heard this story, I instantly decided and moved on to research, the research got me involved completely and here we are.

*Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar said he has not written any song for ‘PM Narendra Modi’ and he is shocked to find his name in the credits of the film’s trailer, what is your clarification regarding this?

T-series being the official music partner of our film, we have taken the songs Ishwar Allah from the film 1947: Earth and the song Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon from the film Dus, thus we have given the due credits to respective lyricists Javed Sahab.

*What is that you kept in mind when working on this storyline?

I kept in mind the simplicity, the humanity and the inspiration this man is. I wanted to tell the story of this common man, a story of a visionary, who thought of serving the nation. From a Chaiwala to becoming the PM of India, this journey is nothing but motivating. This was the basic thought in our minds while making the film.

*What is it so interesting about PM Modi and how is it different from your other biopics?

Aligarh, Sarabjit, Mary Kom all the films had different journeys and stories. Every story has a different side to it, it is about the way we look at it, make it and present it. This one was definitely challenging as it is about a living legend, its a biopic on the serving Prime Minister of our country. We wanted the film to look like a commercial film and not a documentary exactly like the other biopics I have been a part of.

*When you were looking for an actor to play the role of PM Modi, what is that you kept in mind?

I was very sure that I wanted an actor who is experienced and passionate. I wanted the actor to give me one year of his life before the shoot begins because the films range from the year 1957 to 2019 in order to understand the journey. That is what my challenge was. When I spoke to Vivek, he immediately agreed. He completed his other projects in a very short span of time and started working on this film with us. Together we have rehearsed, watched speeches, watched his interviews. Vivek gave approximately 15 look tests before we got the final one, each look test needed seven to eight hours of make up each day.

*Why did you choose Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi for your film?

Why not Vivek Anand Oberoi? Vivek made an unconventional debut with Company and also gave Saathiya in the same year, he has proved himself as an actor. He has approximately 18 years of experience and has done versatile roles. I think his personality, voice, eyes suited the role. He has given his 100 percent to this role and I have not seen anyone giving so much dedication and focus for a role.

*How long did the making of this movie take?

The making took less time, approximately 39 days but the thought took almost four years to actually have the courage to make the film. Whenever I have taken the initiative of writing the film, I was demotivated by everyone around me. Everyone said that I can't tell this story and nobody will allow me to make the film and that I will waste the money. But I had faith in the story so I went ahead and finally here we are. The film is completed in just 39 days of shoot. I hope the film inspires the nation.

*Are you keeping in mind the election time for the release of the movie?

I am a filmmaker, focusing on just making the film. I am just a citizen, a small part of this big country. All we filmmakers do is make films, we cannot keep elections or any other aspects in mind. We just want to tell the story that has inspired us and hope that it inspires the country.

*How is this movie special to you?

I have been a part of films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Raody Rathod, Sarabjit, Aligarh, Bhoomi but this film is very special and close to my heart. This film has taught the whole team the speed of making a film, time management and above all, we have learned film making through this film. The film will traverse the journey of Mr Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. It has been shot across Gujarat, Uttarakhand and a little bit in Mumbai and Benaras.