Indian Ocean Delighted To Compose Songs For Play Based On Ambedkar’s Life

Delhi based rock band Indian Ocean, is quite excited about the songs for the grand musical play based on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar, which is being prepared by the Delhi Government. “For the first time, such a grand event is being organised in India on the life of Babasaheb; this is a commendable initiative. Such programs should be held in other parts of the country too,” Rahul Ram, Indian Ocean’s bassist said.

Band’s percussionist, Amit Kilam, said that music will help put across the message stronger. “Music is a very powerful tool to get any message across to everyone. We are very happy that by joining this campaign of the Delhi Government, we will work to spread Dr. Ambedkar’s message of equality, harmony, and brotherhood to the people through music,” he said.

One of the songs in the play, ‘Bhimachi Jai’ is a tribute to Dr. Ambedkar, who the band says is “one of the founders of the country, the father of modern India, the father of the Indian Constitution and the greatest proponent of the fight for equality for the oppressed.”

A total of 50 shows will be performed in Delhi from January 5. “Our job is similar to the ones we have when we are doing music for a film. The song is composed after the lyrics are written according to the situation in the script,” Ram said.

“The only difference this time is that, even though we have composed the song, it has been arranged from other people, from Bollywood. So, the sound is not just Indian Ocean sound, but it is a big sound. There are big arrangers at work. We are also trying to get well known singers, young singers from Delhi to participate since it’s a Delhi Government-led project,” he adds.