Ihana Dhillon Is Recuperating Well Post Her Massive Accident; Would Resume Shooting Soon

Bollywood actress Ihana Dhillon met with a very serious accident in August after which she was admitted to the ICU of a Mumbai hospital for days for several days. She was recuperating at the hospital and she is currently undergoing physiotherapy at home.

"I am very grateful to the almighty for saving me. It was a devastating accident and it could have been a lot worse. The people that I have around me are incredible and each day felt like a blessing. I can't thank the hospital staff enough for keeping me in high spirits and taking immense care of me," she tells us.

These have been very testing times for Dhillon but people who know her would vouch that she is only going to come out stronger from this. The hospital staff, friends and family kept her in high spirits and she is doing perfectly fine now.

Dhillon is all set to resume work from next month and that’s a brave call already. She has been itching to go and the time off has really helped her to go within and think through things.

"I would be resuming work next month. I am recuperating well. There is more work to be done but things should be fine soon. We need to take a moment each day to be grateful to be alive and kicking. This is a wonderful life. Sadly, we understand it sometimes after something happens. Love and light to all," she adds.

Dhillon definitely seems like she has immense courage to even think to go to work this soon. For the unversed, she was hospitalised after a fatal accident. She was left with a slip disc and 7 fractures on August 17.