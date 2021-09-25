Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ihana Dhillon Is Recuperating Well Post Her Massive Accident; Would Resume Shooting Soon

‘Radhe’ And ‘Bhuj’ actress Ihana Dhillon met with a serious accident recently after which she was admitted in the ICU of a Mumbai hospital. She is recovering well and would be back to work soon.

Ihana Dhillon Is Recuperating Well Post Her Massive Accident; Would Resume Shooting Soon
Ihana Dhillon was admitted to an ICU in Mumbai after she met with a fatal car accident | Source: Instagram

Trending

Ihana Dhillon Is Recuperating Well Post Her Massive Accident; Would Resume Shooting Soon
outlookindia.com
2021-09-25T13:14:21+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 1:14 pm

Bollywood actress Ihana Dhillon met with a very serious accident in August after which she was admitted to the ICU of a Mumbai hospital for days for several days. She was recuperating at the hospital and she is currently undergoing physiotherapy at home.  

"I am very grateful to the almighty for saving me. It was a devastating accident and it could have been a lot worse. The people that I have around me are incredible and each day felt like a blessing. I can't thank the hospital staff enough for keeping me in high spirits and taking immense care of me," she tells us. 

These have been very testing times for Dhillon but people who know her would vouch that she is only going to come out stronger from this. The hospital staff, friends and family kept her in high spirits and she is doing perfectly fine now. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ihana Dhillon (@ihanadhillon)

Dhillon is all set to resume work from next month and that’s a brave call already. She has been itching to go and the time off has really helped her to go within and think through things.  

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

"I would be resuming work next month. I am recuperating well. There is more work to be done but things should be fine soon. We need to take a moment each day to be grateful to be alive and kicking. This is a wonderful life. Sadly, we understand it sometimes after something happens. Love and light to all," she adds.   

Dhillon definitely seems like she has immense courage to even think to go to work this soon. For the unversed, she was hospitalised after a fatal accident. She was left with a slip disc and 7 fractures on August 17.

Tags

Prateek Sur Ihana Dhillon Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Pratik Gandhi: In the pre ‘Scam’ era, I Could Go Out To Buy Vegetables, But Not Anymore

Pratik Gandhi: In the pre ‘Scam’ era, I Could Go Out To Buy Vegetables, But Not Anymore

Kriti Sanon Is On A Signing Spree For Brands

FIR Filed Against Kapil Sharma; Case Registered Under The IT Act And Excise Act

Jason Derulo Announces Separation From Girlfriend Jena Frumes

Daniel Craig Jokes He Will Be 'Incredibly Bitter' When He Gets Replaced As James Bond

Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat aKa ShaRa Make Their Romance Instagram Official!

Amitabh Bachchan Requested To Withdraw Himself From Pan Masala Ad Campaign

Here’s Why Nagarjuna Became Emotional During A Dinner With Aamir Khan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

More from Art & Entertainment

Coldplay’s Chris Martin On Collaborating With BTS For ‘My Universe’: ‘I Love Them'

Coldplay’s Chris Martin On Collaborating With BTS For ‘My Universe’: ‘I Love Them'

Both ‘Bigg Boss’ And Me Are Unmarried: Salman Khan

Both ‘Bigg Boss’ And Me Are Unmarried: Salman Khan

Taapsee Pannu Gives A Savage Response To Trolls Calling Her 'Masculine' In ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Taapsee Pannu Gives A Savage Response To Trolls Calling Her 'Masculine' In ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Nia Sharma Slams Starkids: If You Take Their Name Aside, Will You Look At Them Twice?

Nia Sharma Slams Starkids: If You Take Their Name Aside, Will You Look At Them Twice?

Read More from Outlook

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Prakash Singh / Several commissions were appointed from time to time at the state and central levels for reforms in the police, but their core recommendations were never accepted.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

'Players Have Understood Their Roles, Responsibilities', Says MS Dhoni

'Players Have Understood Their Roles, Responsibilities', Says MS Dhoni

PTI / Three-time winners CSK endured their worst outing last season, a far cry from the manner in which they are dominating in this IPL edition.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement