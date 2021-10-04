Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
I Stand With SRK: Salman Khan Visits Mannat, Pooja Bhatt And Others Extend Support After Aryan's Arrest

Several Bollywood stars extended their support to Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan’s arrest by the NCB on Sunday with the hashtag #IStandWithSRK trending on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan with Salman Khan | File Photo

2021-10-04T08:37:39+05:30
Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 8:37 am

Bollywood actor Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat, in Mumbai on Sunday night while several other Bollywood stars including Suchitra Krishnamoorti and Pooja Bhatt extended their support on social media to the Bollywood superstar after his son, Aryan Khan’s arrest by the NCB in after the agency had busted a party on a cruise ship where drugs were being consumed.

Mumbai paparazzi clicked Salman Khan arriving at SRKs residence in Mumbai on late Sunday night.

Meanwhile, actress Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter and said that she was standing by SRK during this tough time.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who was SRK’s co star in the popular 19993 film ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’, stood by SRK and lamented the fact that Bollywood celebrities are easy targets. In a series of tweets Krishnamoorthi wrote that the several NCB raids last year yielded no results either.

On Sunday, before Aryan's arrest actor Suniel Shetty had appealed to give Aryan a break.

“I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, give that child a chance to breathe,” he had said.

The actor further added, “Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child a chance. Let the truth come out. It is our responsibility to take care of the child.”

