I 'Resign' From Bollywood, Says Director 'Thappad' Anubhav Sinha; Changes Name On Twitter

Thappad director Anubhav Sinha on Wednesday said that he will ‘resign’ from Bollywood and changed his name to 'Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood)' on Twitter. “I hereby resign from Bollywood,” Sinha said.

With the coronavirus bringing film shoots to a halt, the tempers of people in Bollywood seem to be flaring up. Sinha said he has had enough from Bollywood and would like to resign, although, he mentioned that he will continue to make films in Bollywood.

ENOUGH!!!

I hereby resign from Bollywood.

Whatever the fuck that means. — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 21, 2020

Reacting to Sinha’s outburst on Twitter, Director Sudhir Mishra explained what ‘Bollywood’ meant to him. “What’s Bollywood? I came to be part of Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Ritwick Ghatak, Bimal Roy, Mrinal Sen, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Kasif, Vijay Anand, Javed Akhtar, Tapan Sinha, Gulzar, Shekhar Kapur, Ketan Mehta, Bharatan and Aravindan etc. That’s where I’ll always be (sic).”

Responding to Mishra’s tweet, Sinha wrote in Hindi: “People, let’s move out of Bollywood. We will continue to work in Hindi film industry and make films.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also responded to Sinha’s tweet. "Chhor diya (left it)… It never existed in the first place."

This conflict between outsiders and insiders in Bollywood started with the untimely death of star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Most fans urged Sinha to continue to make films, even if it meant from outside Bollywood. One of his followers said, "Resign from Bollywood but continue your good work in Hindi film industry or just film industry."