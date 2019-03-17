I Feel Guarded About My Anonymity, Says 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Emilia Clarke

﻿
'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke says she values the love she receives from her audience but at the same time finds fame anxiety inducing.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 March 2019
2019-03-17T14:58:37+0530
Emilia Clarke says she values the love she receives from her audience but at the same time finds fame "anxiety" inducing.

The "Game of Thrones" star says she is "guarded'' about her anonymity, reported Contactmusic.

"I do get recognised more now. Sometimes you walk down the street and someone is like, 'Wah.' I do feel very guarded about my anonymity. You know, I like going to the butcher's and having a chat and it being a normal thing.

''I like human interaction. I value it, I appreciate it. It's what makes me feel happy. So when that is taken away with someone looking at you in a different guise, it can be incredibly difficult. It can be anxiety inducing," Clarke told The Sun.

The 32-year-old actor said she never Googles herself as she believes it can harm her ''mental health''.

"I never read anything about the show. Absolutely nothing. I don't find it helpful for my mental health," she added.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Emilia Clarke London Game of Thrones (GOT) Actor/Actress Mental Health Arts & Entertainment

