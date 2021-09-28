Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘I Chose Me’; Anusha Dandekar On Her Break-Up With Karan Kundra

Popular VJ and TV host Anusha Dandekar revealed the 'direct reason' behind her break-up with TV actor Karan Kundra, on Instagram.

‘I Chose Me’; Anusha Dandekar On Her Break-Up With Karan Kundra
This is not the first time, that Anusha has spoken about expecting honesty in the relationship. | Source: Instagram

Trending

‘I Chose Me’; Anusha Dandekar On Her Break-Up With Karan Kundra
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T11:56:37+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 11:56 am

Popular VJ and TV host Anusha Dandekar has, once again blamed her ex-boyfriend, TV actor Karan Kundra, for the reason behind her decision to end their relationship after three and a half years.

“I just want to know the direct reason for your break up and if you can tell it,’ wrote one user as an Instagram question, for Anusha Dandekar.

“We deserve more…honesty, love and happiness… and it starts itself love… so I chose me. That’s it,” she replied.

This is not the first time, that Anusha has spoken about expecting honesty in the relationship. However, Kundra had denied those allegations, maintaining that he still hold’s Anusha’s family in high regards.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

“Sometimes, I start laughing when I hear things. I don’t know what can make someone so hateful towards another person. We shared a beautiful relationship for three-and-a-half years. I have learnt a lot from Anusha, and I have a lot of respect for her and her family. How is it that these allegations are being leveled against me when there is a development on my professional front? Why hasn’t any other person, who I have been in a relationship with, ever accused me of something as serious as this?”, he had said.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Anusha Dandekar Karan Kundra Mumbai TV Reality Shows Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty To Join 'Bigg Boss 15'?

Rhea Chakraborty To Join 'Bigg Boss 15'?

R. Kelly Found Guilty On All Counts In Sex Trafficking Trial

Shahid Kapoor Would ‘Love To Work With’ Samantha Prabhu

Bond Producer Says New James Bond Won’t Be Revealed Before 2022

Javed Akhtar Issued Show-Cause Notice By Thane Court After RSS-Taliban Remarks

Watch: The Weeknd’s Emotional Speech After Receiving The Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award Goes Viral!

Tiger Shroff Is In London, For Not One, But Two Projects: Details Inside!

There Was A Time When I Didn’t Worry About Content: Ekta Kapoor

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from Art & Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow: Kissing Robert Downey Jr In ‘Iron Man’ Was Like Kissing My Brother

Gwyneth Paltrow: Kissing Robert Downey Jr In ‘Iron Man’ Was Like Kissing My Brother

‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ Actress Anushka Ranjan Debuts As Creative Producer With Tips

‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ Actress Anushka Ranjan Debuts As Creative Producer With Tips

Vikrant Massey And Radhika Apte Starrer ‘Forensic’ Hire Local Artistes From Uttarakhand For The Film

Vikrant Massey And Radhika Apte Starrer ‘Forensic’ Hire Local Artistes From Uttarakhand For The Film

Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Gained 20 Kgs For ‘Thalaivii’ And Lost Is In Six Months

Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Gained 20 Kgs For ‘Thalaivii’ And Lost Is In Six Months

Read More from Outlook

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Sarath Guttikunda / From every known science and engineering angle, the concept of vacuuming air in the open is not a practical solution.

Why Punjab-Like Strategy May Not Work In Rajasthan For The Congress High Command

Why Punjab-Like Strategy May Not Work In Rajasthan For The Congress High Command

Tabeenah Anjum / Unlike Punjab, in Rajasthan the things seem to go on a slower pace and the stalemate in the party's state unit will continue for some time.

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With SRH In IPL?

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With SRH In IPL?

David Warner was dropped from SRH’s playing XI against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The former SRH skipper stayed in his hotel room in Dubai.

Among 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations In Pak, 5 Terror Groups India Centric: Report

Among 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations In Pak, 5 Terror Groups India Centric: Report

Outlook Web Desk / According to latest Congressional Research Service report, among the foreign terror groups in Pakistan, five groups including LeT and Jaish are India centric.

Advertisement