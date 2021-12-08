Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Here's Why Mika Singh Won't Attend Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Despite Getting The Invitation

Singer Mika Singh was supposed to be one of the 120 guests for Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. Singh, on the other hand, has stated that he will not be attending.

Singer Mika Singh, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and actress Katrina Kaif | Instagram/@mikasingh, @vickykaushal09, @katrinakaif

2021-12-08T21:09:13+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 9:09 pm

Singer Mika Singh has revealed that despite receiving an invitation to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, he will not attend the event. 

Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot on December 9 in Six Senses Resort Barwara in Rajasthan. 

Vicky Kaushal and Kaif's wedding guest list is said to be limited to only 120 people. Film director Kabir Khan and his family, actress Neha Dhupia, actor Angad Bedi, playback singer Gurdaas Maan, and Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal, are among the guests. 

In a candid conversation with BollywoodLife, Mika Singh was asked if he would perform at Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. The singer said that he has been invited,  but that he will be unable to attend due to other professional commitments.

Several celebrities have confirmed that they will not be attending the couple's wedding ceremony, despite the fact that the full guest list is still unknown. Bollywood actress  Kiara Advani, who starred alongside Vicky Kaushal in the Netflix film 'Lust Stories', has confirmed that she was not invited to the wedding.

“I have heard (about the wedding) but know nothing. I haven't got the invite,” Kiara said during a chat at 'Agenda AajTak' show. 

Stand-up comedian,  Bharti Singh,  has also stated that she will not be attending the wedding.

She shared a video on instagram stories where she stated  “Guys, hum Vicky-Katrina ki shaadi mein nahi, Dubai se apne ghar ja rahe hai (we are not going to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, we are returning home from Dubai).”

Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will marry at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9. On Monday, the couple flew to their destination. Kaif was seen waving at the paparazzi in a traditional outfit as she made her way to the flight in videos from the Mumbai airport. Vicky Kaushal soon followed to the destination.

