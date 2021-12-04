Kriti Sanon Has A Terrific Reaction On Being Called The Female Aamir Khan

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's most recent film 'Mimi' received a lot of positive feedback. Sanon gained 15 kilograms for the role of a surrogate mother. Her efforts were compared to those of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan at a recent event, which made her blush.

The host of the 'Agenda Aajtak 2021' show asked if Sanon can be dubbed the female Aamir Khan because she, too, enjoys perfection and likes to experiment with her characters.

Stating that the comparison made is huge, Sanon said, “Nahi nahi itna zyada pressure mat dijiye. Aamir Khan sir ko touch karna bohot door ki baat hain. But yes main itna bol sakti hoon ki jab aap itna mehnat karte hain, aur itna passion se ek character ko jeete hain…aur jab woh bohot saraya jata hain…jab log aapke kaam ko dekte hai..tab wo satisfaction aata hain. (No, no, don’t put me under so much pressure. I cannot even touch Aamir Khan sir. However, when you work hard with passion, and your work is noticed and appreciated, it feels satisfying)."

Here's an Instagram video that Sanon shared regarding her transformation for the film 'Mimi':

The conversation then turned to her other film, 'Luka Chhupi', in which she portrayed a girl in a live-in relationship. While Sanon sees nothing wrong with it, she admitted that she hasn't considered doing it in her life.

Sanon states, “There is nothing wrong in it. But, agar aap mujhe puchoge ki aaj, nahi….mere parents I don’t think…meri mom bohot bindaas behave karti hai…bolegi haan toh kya hogaya…but when I have to or when I will…she will ask me what is the need (My mother behaves quite cool and might agree right now but when the time comes, she might ask me what’s the need)…so I don’t feel the need. But tomorrow if I am in a relationship, and I have to test it before marriage…because marriage is an important decision…then you never know.”