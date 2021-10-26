Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
Bombay High Court Adjourns Aryan Khan's Bail Application Till Tomorrow

Former Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, along with his existing legal counsel comprising Satish Manishinde and Amit Desai.

Bombay High Court Adjourns Aryan Khan's Bail Application Till Tomorrow
Bombay High Court will continue to hear bail petition filed by Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha tomorrow afternoon.

Bombay High Court Adjourns Aryan Khan's Bail Application Till Tomorrow
2021-10-26T18:43:05+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 26 Oct 2021, Updated: 26 Oct 2021 6:43 pm

 The Bombay High Court has adjourned the hearing of bail petitions filed by Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, in connection with their arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3, after the agency busted a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and seized several banned narcotics on October 2.

Former Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, along with his existing legal counsel comprising Satish Manishinde and Amit Desai.

Rohatgi, who recently slammed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and compared the agency to "an Ostrich with head buried in the sand", told the court on Tuesday that the drugs-on-cruise case has attracted 'unwanted media attention', since it involves Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. He closed his arguments by saying that the “case is for bail".

Rohatgi also said that none of the charges against his client Aryan Khan, be it conscious possession or consumption can be levied against the 23-year-old. He has also said that if someone is caught in India with small portion of banned substances, then they are safe from prosecution if they go to a rehabilitation centre.

He also stated that Aryan Khan had nothing to do with the allegations made against Sameer Wankhede, after NCB filed a reply to Aryan Khan's bail petition, suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani influenced a Panch witness in the case.

The 23-year-old has been lodged at the Arthur Road jail ever since October 8. Aryan Khan was first taken into NCB custody for interrogation, but on October 7, a Mumbai court refused NCB's request for a further extension of custody and sentenced Aryan Khan to 14-day judicial remand. So far, all of his bail requests have been denied, and last week, a special NDPS court had rejected his bail petition.

