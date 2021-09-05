Happy Teachers’ Day: Here’s What You Can Watch Today To Mark The Day

“Is this a class or a fish market?”, “Raise your hands and stand in the corner”, “Finger on your lips”.

Two years ago, all of us would have dreaded hearing these lines from the mouth of our teachers. However, in the midst of the leading crisis of the pandemic, attending the classes under the solace of our rooftops, not having had the option to meet our educators, your ears must be longing to hear such dialogues.

Teaching is one of the difficult callings, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. Amid these unfavorable circumstances, teachers all around the world with their assurance have demonstrated that 'Learning never stops’. Each and every teacher has gone past his/her capacities to sustain and assist, along with satisfying their vision to build leaders.

Therefore, this teacher’s day, get ahold of the opportunity to reminisce your student-teacher memories, by devoting your day to these Bollywood movies:

1. Taare Zameen Par

Starring Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary as the leading actors, this movie is a distinctive work of art that embodies an ideal bond between a student and a teacher. The film reels around an 8-year-old boy, Ishaan Awasthi (Darsheel Safary), suffering from Dyslexia and is in distress, dealing with his academic performance, until he meets his new art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh (Aamir Khan). Nikumbh uses unconventional methods to improve Ishaan’s reading and writing skills. Ultimately, a simple-student teacher relationship evolves beyond the viewers’ expectations to become an unbreakable bond.

2. Hichki

This underrated yet inspirational film revolves around not one but two major issues. It imparts knowledge about Tourette syndrome, that Naina Mathur (Rani Mukherjee), a teacher, struggles to cope with, her whole life. On top of that, the film acknowledges distinctive remedies to discipline and educate a group of underprivileged students. In the end, realizing their teacher’s dream, the students turn out to be successful and respectable individuals in their professions.

3. Kai Po Che

The movie starring late Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkumar Rao and Amit Sadh portrays the essence of true friendship and bloodshed of communal riots in India. Adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s 2008 novel – ‘The 3 Mistakes Of My life’, the movie presents the character, Ishaan (Sushant Singh Rajput), a cricket coach who exceeds his limits to coach Ali, a boy gifted with astounding cricket skills, to make him an affluent cricket player.

The unexpected flips and turns of this masterpiece, will definitely leave you with a heavy heart and tears rolling down your cheeks, at the end.

4. Nil Battey Sannata

For a moment go down the road of your childhood and revisit the old memories of your first learnings – the first time ‘someone’ taught you how to utter a word, the first time ‘someone’ held your hand to teach you how to write with a pencil. Doesn’t that ‘someone’ remind you of your mother?

Mothers are considered as the first and the foremost teachers of our lives. They happily take upon the duty of educating us with the hope of never getting retired from it.

This film also revolves around the epitome of a mother-daughter relationship, starring Swara Bhaskar and Shukla as the protagonists.

In the film, Chanda (Swara Bhaskar) is a single mother who strives to uplift her daughter, Apeksha’s (Shukla) interest in studies and dreams for her to join the Indian Administrative Services (IAS).

5. Super 30

The film is inspired from the true-life events of Anand Kumar (played by Hrithik Roshan), a teacher, who educates a batch of 30 underprivileged students every year, who aspire to continue their further studies from IIT. The movie depicts the life-threatening struggles of Anand Kumar as well as his zest to educate the disadvantaged.

6. 3 Idiots

The film starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan and Boman Irani is deemed to be the most commercially successful films of Bollywood. The film attempts to knock down the practice of rote learning and introduce innovative methods of learning in our Indian education system. Rancho (played by Aamir Khan) strives to protect his two friends Raju (Sharman Joshi) and Farhan (R. Madhavan), from the horrors of their college director “Virus” (Boman Irani), who preaches doctrinal methods of teaching.

The movie portrays the evolution of relationship between the students and the college director to give a perfect ending to a perfect plot.

