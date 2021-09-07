September 07, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Happy Birthday Mammootty: From Mohanlal to Kamal Haasan, Celebrities Wish The Screen Legend On His 70th Birthday

Happy Birthday Mammootty: From Mohanlal to Kamal Haasan, Celebrities Wish The Screen Legend On His 70th Birthday

While Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan posted videos, Resul Pookutty and Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media to wish the Malayalam superstar, Mammootty, on his 70th birthday

Outlook Web Bureau 07 September 2021, Last Updated at 11:14 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Happy Birthday Mammootty: From Mohanlal to Kamal Haasan, Celebrities Wish The Screen Legend On His 70th Birthday
Malayalam screen legend Mammootty turned 70 on Tuesday (September 6)
Source: Instagram
Happy Birthday Mammootty: From Mohanlal to Kamal Haasan, Celebrities Wish The Screen Legend On His 70th Birthday
outlookindia.com
2021-09-07T11:14:27+05:30

Popular celebrities from Indian film industry took to social media to wish the Malayalam superstar, Mammooty on his 70th birthday on Tuesday (September 7). After a career in the film industry which spans 50 years, Mammooty has been an inspiration not just to the audiences, but to many of his peers as well.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal posted a video on Twitter, in which he referred to Mammooty as Ichakka (brother). Apart from wishing him on his birthday, he also shared several incidents, where he admits being blown away by Mammooty’s humanity and down-to-earth personality.

“Ichakka would only eat what is just required, no matter how delicious the food is. I haven’t seen him overeating. But, I am just the opposite. I would eat a lot if someone insists with love. However, Mammookka hasn’t tried to advise me against it. Maybe he thinks that there is no point in advising me in this matter. We haven’t, until now, told each other whether our movies had been good or bad. But, he would tell his opinions to our friends so that they would let me know,” he said in the video.

Kamal Haasan also posted a video on YouTube, wishing the Malayalam suprtstar in his birthday.

Other stars who wished Mammooty included Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Resul Pookutty and many others. 

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Save The Dying Film Industry' : Kangana Ranaut's Appeal To The Maharashtra Government

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mammooty Kerala Malayalam Movie Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos