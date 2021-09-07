Popular celebrities from Indian film industry took to social media to wish the Malayalam superstar, Mammooty on his 70th birthday on Tuesday (September 7). After a career in the film industry which spans 50 years, Mammooty has been an inspiration not just to the audiences, but to many of his peers as well.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal posted a video on Twitter, in which he referred to Mammooty as Ichakka (brother). Apart from wishing him on his birthday, he also shared several incidents, where he admits being blown away by Mammooty’s humanity and down-to-earth personality.

“Ichakka would only eat what is just required, no matter how delicious the food is. I haven’t seen him overeating. But, I am just the opposite. I would eat a lot if someone insists with love. However, Mammookka hasn’t tried to advise me against it. Maybe he thinks that there is no point in advising me in this matter. We haven’t, until now, told each other whether our movies had been good or bad. But, he would tell his opinions to our friends so that they would let me know,” he said in the video.

Kamal Haasan also posted a video on YouTube, wishing the Malayalam suprtstar in his birthday.

Other stars who wished Mammooty included Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Resul Pookutty and many others.

I don’t have a better photo..coz we always forget to take one on those biriyaani and black tea afternoons. And more than anything else, thank you for Chaalu and Surmi chechi! Happy birthday Ikka! @mammukka pic.twitter.com/CyZ8wHpkCC — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) September 6, 2021

Easily one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema @mammukka Happy Birthday. I’m happy and proud that I live and work in the same industry as you and at the same time as you…May almighty shower you with His choicest blessings…ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/gr7WLhvgkN — resul pookutty (@resulp) September 7, 2021

