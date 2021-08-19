Gursimran Khamba ‘Had A Blast’ Working With Ranvir Shorey And Vinay Pathak On ‘Chalo Koi Baat Nahi’

Stand up comic and writer Gursimran Khamba took about “three months in total” to write the upcoming Son Liv series ‘Chalo Koi Baat Nahi’ along with stand-up comic and writer Amit Tandon. The series is being billed as one-of-a-kind fictional comedy show which captures various pillars of modern India such media, sports, hospitals, education, Bollywood, etc.

“We’ve both been big fans of the kind of sketch comedy show we used to watch growing up in the early 90s. Shows such as ‘Ulta Pulta’ and ‘Full Tension’. We wanted to do a similar kind of show with that kind of tone and type of humour that you could watch with your entire family. So, I’m glad we’ve had the ability to continue contributing to the pantheon of sketch comedy shows in India that are of a similar vein,” says Khamba.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SonyLIV (@sonylivindia)

Hosted by comedy veterans Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey, the series will also feature cameos by popular comedians, artistes, and actors such as Atul Khatri, Abish Matthew, Kavita Kaushik, Karan Wahi, Vibha Chibber, Suresh Menon, Kriti Vij and Ankush Bahuguna amongst others.

“We had an absolute blast working with them [Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak]. They have such great chemistry together and they keep it fun. Also, with other actors like Suresh Menon also being on set it became a fun trip down memory lane for all of us. They’ve done a great job hosting the show and stitching it together and we hope the audience enjoys them being back on stage just being themselves,” says Khamba, the former member of the now defunct comedy group ‘All India Bakchod’.

Khamba hopes to be able to have created a show that “would put a smile on the faces” of the audiences, since he believes everyone has been through a “terrible time” because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel the last few years have been terrible for everyone, especially given covid. So, with this show, the major motivation was creating something that brought families together to watch something and something that would put a smile on their face. It’s a show meant for easy viewing and something to cheer you up and entertain so hopefully we’ll deliver on that,” he signs off.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine