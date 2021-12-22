Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Gurpreet Bedi To Tie The Knot With Beau Kapil Arya; Shares Haldi And Mehendi Photos

Actress Gurpreet Bedi and actor Kapil Arya, who are to tie the knot soon, are celebrating their pre wedding festivities. Have a look.

Gurpreet Bedi To Tie The Knot With Beau Kapil Arya; Shares Haldi And Mehendi Photos
Actress Gurpreet Bedi. | Instagram/@gurpreetbedi_22

Trending

Gurpreet Bedi To Tie The Knot With Beau Kapil Arya; Shares Haldi And Mehendi Photos
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T23:02:21+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 11:02 pm

The wedding season for the year 2021 is in full swing, with a slew of actors tying the knot. Actress Gurpreet Bedi and actor Kapil Arya have now joined the trend and are planning to marry soon. The couple's wedding festivities have already begun, with a number of celebrities from the television industry in attendance. Bedi had posted pictures of her haldi and mehendi ceremonies to her social media accounts.

Actor Abhishek Kapur of 'Kundali Bhagya' also shared a few photos of the bride-to-be enjoying the ceremonies. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Abhishek Kapur (@kapursahab)

The actress was dressed elegantly in the photos, wearing a fuschia pink kurta, salwar, and dupatta with intricate golden and green embroidery work. In another photo, she is seen wearing her mehendi design with her soon-to-be husband, Arya's initials.

Bedi took it to Instagram to share pictures from her mehendi ceremony. She captioned the post as, "So it begins…Nothing would’ve been possible without you guys.. @bedi.kawaljeet @supreetbedi13 @aman.bedi.311 I am because you are! #mystrength #mybackbone #myfamily #blessed LET THE ROLLER COASTER BEGIN! #backtokg (sic)."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gurpreet Bedi (@gurpreetbedi_22)

The haldi ceremony for Bedi and Arya is completed.  Bedi wore a fashionable ensemble that was also colour-coordinated with her beau, Arya. 

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Arya is known for his roles in television shows such as 'Jag Jannani Maa Vaishnodevi', 'C.I.D.', and 'Doli Armaanon Ki', while Bedi has appeared in shows such as 'Qubool Hai 2.0', 'Laut Aao Trisha', 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', and others.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kapil Arya Gurpreet Bedi Mumbai India Celebrity Wedding Television show Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Priyadarshan: I Have To Change My Writing Style Now To Compete With Youngster

Priyadarshan: I Have To Change My Writing Style Now To Compete With Youngster

Rise Of Omicron Cases Forces TV Celebs To Cancel Their Plans For The Holiday Season

Farman Haider Enjoys Playing Negative Characters More

Watch: Evelyn Sharma Shares An Adorable Picture With Her Daughter

Year-Ender 2021: Sidharth Malhotra To Kriti Sanon To Kartik Aaryan - Actors Who Made An OTT Debut

Sara Ali Khan Believes That Audience's Reaction Cannot Be Calculated Beforehand

Year-Ender 2021: Vidya Balan To Kiara Advani To Taapsee Pannu - 5 Stellar Female Performances

Where To Watch 'Harry Potter' Reunion In India? Here's All You Need To Know About The Special

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Watch: Dhanush Says Sonam Kapoor Was A Better Co-Star Than Sara Ali Khan

Watch: Dhanush Says Sonam Kapoor Was A Better Co-Star Than Sara Ali Khan

Kabir Khan Thanks Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia As '83' Made Tax-Free In Delhi

Kabir Khan Thanks Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia As '83' Made Tax-Free In Delhi

Aryan Khan Drug Case: No Proof Of Extortion, No Case Registered, Say Mumbai Police

Aryan Khan Drug Case: No Proof Of Extortion, No Case Registered, Say Mumbai Police

Priyanka Chopra Finally Reveals Why She Removed 'Jonas' Surname From Social Media

Priyanka Chopra Finally Reveals Why She Removed 'Jonas' Surname From Social Media

Read More from Outlook

No Christmas Or New Year, Weddings Allowed: Delhi's New Covid-19 Rules In 10 Points

No Christmas Or New Year, Weddings Allowed: Delhi's New Covid-19 Rules In 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / On Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority prohibited Christmas or New Year gatherings amid Omicron scare, even as fresh Covid-19 cases spiked to 125.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Soumitra Bose / A drop in new COVID-19 cases in South Africa has come as good news for Cricket South Africa. The Indian cricket team has been kept in a bio-secure bubble for the Test series.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement