Gurpreet Bedi To Tie The Knot With Beau Kapil Arya; Shares Haldi And Mehendi Photos

The wedding season for the year 2021 is in full swing, with a slew of actors tying the knot. Actress Gurpreet Bedi and actor Kapil Arya have now joined the trend and are planning to marry soon. The couple's wedding festivities have already begun, with a number of celebrities from the television industry in attendance. Bedi had posted pictures of her haldi and mehendi ceremonies to her social media accounts.

Actor Abhishek Kapur of 'Kundali Bhagya' also shared a few photos of the bride-to-be enjoying the ceremonies.

The actress was dressed elegantly in the photos, wearing a fuschia pink kurta, salwar, and dupatta with intricate golden and green embroidery work. In another photo, she is seen wearing her mehendi design with her soon-to-be husband, Arya's initials.

Bedi took it to Instagram to share pictures from her mehendi ceremony. She captioned the post as, "So it begins…Nothing would’ve been possible without you guys.. @bedi.kawaljeet @supreetbedi13 @aman.bedi.311 I am because you are! #mystrength #mybackbone #myfamily #blessed LET THE ROLLER COASTER BEGIN! #backtokg (sic)."

The haldi ceremony for Bedi and Arya is completed. Bedi wore a fashionable ensemble that was also colour-coordinated with her beau, Arya.

Arya is known for his roles in television shows such as 'Jag Jannani Maa Vaishnodevi', 'C.I.D.', and 'Doli Armaanon Ki', while Bedi has appeared in shows such as 'Qubool Hai 2.0', 'Laut Aao Trisha', 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', and others.