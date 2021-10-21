Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Gurmeet Choudhary Talks About Grueling Training Session To Prepare For Visually Impaired Character In ‘Shubho Bijoya’

Popular actor Gurmeet Choudhary talks about the challenges he faced while preparing to play a visually impaired character in his recently released film 'Shubho Bijoya'.

Gurmeet Choudhary Talks About Grueling Training Session To Prepare For Visually Impaired Character In ‘Shubho Bijoya’
Gurmeet Choudhary plays the role of a visually impaired person in the film 'Shubho Bijoya'

Trending

Gurmeet Choudhary Talks About Grueling Training Session To Prepare For Visually Impaired Character In ‘Shubho Bijoya’
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T17:34:26+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal

Samarth Goyal

More stories from Samarth Goyal
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 5:34 pm

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is known to give it his all for every performance that he takes up. ‘Shubho’, his character, from the film ‘Shubho Bijoya’ is no different. However, Shubho required more out of Choudhary in the sense of mental and physical training. Choudhary’s character becomes visually impaired halfway through the film.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s trainer for the film ‘Andhadun’, Hemendra Pratap Singh, who is visually impaired himself, trained Choudhary for this role as well. According to a source close to the actor, both Choudhary and Singh spent hours preparing for the role.

“The two of them spent hours together, perfecting the simple nuances like Gurmeet's walk, how he lifts certain objects, how he responds to sound, etc,” the source informs.

“He spent like a week or so with the trainer to understand how visually impaired people interact with the outside world. Gurmeet used to spend two-four hours everyday to learn how thy walk, touch, feel, calculate things,” the source added.

Gurmeet himself admits the challenges of playing a visually-impaired character was not easy.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

"I have new found respect, admiration and awe for every person who does not have their sight. I feel no pity whatsoever, because they are so empowered within their own-selves. They have four other senses and these senses enable them to do anything and everything,” he says.

“Working alongside -- and my director, Ram Kamal Mukherjee and also my Bijoya, my wife Debina, this film showed me how emotionally fragile one can be. It required me to go into my soul, find that visually impaired person and play it with perfection and conviction. The film is now out and the reaction is truly humbling for me," he adds.

Tags

Samarth Goyal Gurmeet Choudhary Mumbai Over the Top (OTT) Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sunny Hinduja Had A Unique Realisation After Attending 'Bhavai Screening'

Sunny Hinduja Had A Unique Realisation After Attending 'Bhavai Screening'

Vidyut Jammwal Has An Old Connection With 'Sanak' Director Kanishk Varma

NCB Seizes Ananya Panday’s Mobile Phone, Laptop After Raid

R Madhavan Feels Hrithik Roshan Will 'Rule The World' With 'Vikram Vedha'

Fashion Designers Taking A Plunge In NFT

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

When Kumail Nanjiani Had To 'Step Outside' Of His Comfort Zone in 'Eternals'

NCB Raids Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Ananya Panday's Residence In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Freida Pinto Confirms Getting Married To Cory Tran

Freida Pinto Confirms Getting Married To Cory Tran

Bombay High Court To Hear Aryan Khan's Bail Plea On October 26

Bombay High Court To Hear Aryan Khan's Bail Plea On October 26

Kriti Sanon To Rent A House Owned By Amitabh Bachchan

Kriti Sanon To Rent A House Owned By Amitabh Bachchan

Judgements Are Inevitable: Shanaya Kapoor

Judgements Are Inevitable: Shanaya Kapoor

Read More from Outlook

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

Outlook Web Desk / Shah Rukh Khan's portrait from the Ommatidia series by Pakistani artist Rashid Rana.

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Outlook Web Desk / The company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said the company would be able to export 20 to 30 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in November this year.

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

PTI / Infantino made it clear that his organisation — a behemoth in the world of sports — is not solely guided by revenue.

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

Outlook Web Desk / India’s historic 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination landmark is being lauded globally, with WHO appreciating the country’s efforts in combating the pandemic.

Advertisement