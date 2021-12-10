Good News: Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbaachiya Announce Pregnancy

With constant denials of rumoured pregnancy and brushing it under the carpet previously, comedienne Bharti Singh has finally officially announced her pregnancy. Singh took it to instagram and unvield her preganancy news. The reel was a snippet of her pregnancy video put up on the couple's new youtube channel, 'Life Of Limbachiyaa's (LOL).'

She captioned the post as, ''Yeh tha hamara sabse bada surprise...Ruke kyu ho, kar do aab subscribe!' (This was our biggest surprise. What are you waiting for, hit the subscribe button!)" She referred to her new channel.

The reel soon got flooded with congratulatory messages via her friends, fans and colleagues.

She even posted a youTube Video on the channel Life Of Limbachiyaa's (LOL) which seems to be a new channel for Singh and Limbachiya to post their daily vlogs.

The excludive video starts with Singh stating in exhaustion, "Pichhle 6 mahine se, jab bhi pregnancy test karti hoon, toh aise camera laga ke karti hoon, taaki wo golden moment mai catch up kar paau. ( I've been waiting for 6 months, whenever I am to test my pregnancy's final result, i keep the camera in front of me just like this so i can record the much awaited golden moment)." She clicks her tongue in despair.

Later, Singh puts the pregnancy stick to test and is all amazed as the pregnancy report turns positive. "Oh my God!! Oh God!!" Singh exclaimed.

Adding her comic style, she makes the video even more interesting.

Later, we see that the comedian approaches her husband and screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa to share the news. Limbachiyaa was seen sleeping. Panning the camera on Limbachiyaa, Singh Joshingly stated, "Kaise batau ki ye iska bachcha nahi hai...Hum dono ka bachcha hai ye (How do i even tell him that the kid isn't his... its Ours!)."

Later, Singh was seen playing a punjabi song and rejoicing to the beats of it. She surprised Limbachiyaa and both rejoiced the moment.