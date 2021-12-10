Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Good News: Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbaachiya Announce Pregnancy

Comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbaachiya are soon to be parents. She took to her social media to announce her pregnancy.

Good News: Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbaachiya Announce Pregnancy
Comedian Bharti Singh and screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa. | Instagram/@bharti.laughterqueen

Trending

Good News: Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbaachiya Announce Pregnancy
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T23:37:45+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 11:37 pm

With constant denials of rumoured pregnancy and brushing it under the carpet previously, comedienne Bharti Singh has finally officially announced her pregnancy. Singh took it to instagram and unvield her preganancy news. The reel was a snippet of her pregnancy video put up on the couple's new youtube channel, 'Life Of Limbachiyaa's  (LOL).'

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

She captioned the post as, ''Yeh tha hamara sabse bada surprise...Ruke kyu ho, kar do aab subscribe!'  (This was our biggest surprise. What are you waiting for, hit the subscribe button!)" She referred to her new channel.

The reel soon got flooded with congratulatory messages via her friends, fans and colleagues. 

She even posted a youTube Video on the channel Life Of Limbachiyaa's  (LOL) which seems to be a new channel for Singh and Limbachiya to post their daily vlogs.

The excludive video starts with Singh stating in exhaustion, "Pichhle 6 mahine se, jab bhi pregnancy test karti hoon, toh aise camera laga ke karti hoon, taaki wo golden moment mai catch up kar paau. ( I've been waiting for 6 months, whenever I am to test my pregnancy's final result, i keep the camera in front of me just like this so i can record the much awaited golden moment)." She clicks her tongue in despair. 

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

 Later, Singh puts the pregnancy stick  to test and is all amazed as the pregnancy report turns positive. "Oh my God!! Oh God!!" Singh exclaimed.

Adding her comic style, she makes the video even more interesting. 

Later, we see that the comedian approaches her husband and screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa to share the news. Limbachiyaa was seen sleeping. Panning the camera on Limbachiyaa, Singh Joshingly stated, "Kaise batau ki ye iska bachcha nahi hai...Hum dono ka bachcha hai ye (How do i even tell him that the kid isn't his... its Ours!)."

Later, Singh was seen playing a punjabi song and rejoicing to the beats of it. She surprised Limbachiyaa and both rejoiced the moment. 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Bharti Singh Haarsh Limbachiyaa Mumbai India Pregnancy Comedy Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Tom Holland Reveals He's On A WhatsApp Group With Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield

Tom Holland Reveals He's On A WhatsApp Group With Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Poses With Ram Charan At His Sister-In-Law's Wedding Reception

Saira Banu Penns Down An Emotional Note For Dilip Kumar On His 99th Birth Anniversary

Priyanka Chopra Will Be Sati In 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Emma Watson's Shout Out To Indian Chipko Movement

Travis Scott On Astroworld Tragedy: Was Unaware Of Deaths Until After Show

Parineeti Chopra Completes A Decade In Bollywood; Gets A Special Surprise

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Casts Florence Pugh, Rami Malek And Benny Safdie

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Anushka Sharma Confirms Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Be Her New Neighbours- Read More

Anushka Sharma Confirms Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Be Her New Neighbours- Read More

Human Rights Day: Films That Talk About The Basic Civil Liberties

Human Rights Day: Films That Talk About The Basic Civil Liberties

Alia Bhatt Would have Done A Walk-On Part In A Rajamouli Film

Alia Bhatt Would have Done A Walk-On Part In A Rajamouli Film

Celebrity Weddings: How The 'Buzz' Plays On Your Mind And Becomes A Monetising Chance For Them

Celebrity Weddings: How The 'Buzz' Plays On Your Mind And Becomes A Monetising Chance For Them

Read More from Outlook

Perspective | Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Perspective | Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Chinki Sinha / The sky is infinite and there are millions of stars. But, in a city where smog hangs like a veil over us, the stars don’t shine anymore.

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Joe Root Crosses 1500 Test Runs In 2021 – Statistical Highlights

Joe Root Crosses 1500 Test Runs In 2021 – Statistical Highlights

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Joe Root reached the milestone on Day 3 of the first Ashes 2021-22 Test vs Australia at Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.

The Changing Colours Of Rajasthan School Uniform

The Changing Colours Of Rajasthan School Uniform

Tabeenah Anjum / It was during Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state that school uniform colour change was brought. Now, it is the Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has again issued the order of changing the uniform colour.

Advertisement