March 17, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Gender-Neutral Fashion At The Lakme Fashion Week By Akshat Bansal

Gender-Neutral Fashion At The Lakme Fashion Week By Akshat Bansal

Akshat Bansal’s ‘Bloni’ which talks about Inclusivity and Queer fashion rules the stage at the phygital Lakme Fashion Week

Lachmi Deb Roy
Lachmi Deb Roy 17 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Gender-Neutral Fashion At The Lakme Fashion Week By Akshat Bansal
Akshat Bansal’s ‘Bloni’ which talks about Inclusivity and Queer fashion rules the stage at the phygital Lakme Fashion Week
Gender-Neutral Fashion At The Lakme Fashion Week By Akshat Bansal
outlookindia.com
2021-03-17T22:52:05+05:30
Also read

Welcome to the world of inclusive fashion where nobody can dictate terms when it comes to dressing. The Fashion Design Council of India and Lakmé Fashion Week’s joint phygital, seasonless fashion week, slated for March 16-21, 2021, saw young talent Akshat Bansal of the label Bloni showcase his line.

Talking about his collection, Akshat Bansal says, “This collection marks the third year of making clothes that are not confined to any particular gender. It’s self-accepting, it’s self-informed. Enhancing transparency and creating a unique hybrid culture is what the brand thrives on. Bloni as a brand talks about looking back to where we started, introspecting our presence, reviving what we left behind is the essence of the brand.”

“X is everywhere around us. X represents something unexplainable or unknown. Y questions our existence and everything around it in its truest form. Y is integral for the formation of humanity when combined with X, but also doesn’t confine one to an identity. The craft and techniques are the mainstay of the brand,” he adds.

The USP is the technique of tie-dye with the mix of fabrics sourced globally. Bloni blends textiles and gives sustainability a new form and edge by using technologies to make eco-friendly clothing, not only supporting Indian artisans, but also introducing advancements and hybrid textiles for the new-tech generation.

This year, they have introduced marine plastic waste textile giving it a new life. Blending tech-generated fabrics with local artisanal techniques, hand crochet and knitting along with glazed fabrics, clean silhouettes and gender-neutral shapes blur the visual distinction and forms a strong base for this collection.

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' Becomes First Bollywood Film To Be Produced By Amazon Prime Video

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Lachmi Deb Roy Fashion Lakme Fashion Week Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos