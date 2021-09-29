Gehana Vasisth: Sherlyn Chopra Should 'Worship' Raj Kundra Since He Helped Her Make A Lot Of Money

Actress-model Gehana Vasisth has come out in favour of star Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, who was given bail in the pornography case a few days ago. In response to actress Sherlyn Chopra's recent remarks regarding Kundra's actress-wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vasisth stated that Chopra is slinging dirt at Shilpa Shetty Kundra just for public attention.

Vasisth told ETimes that Chopra should "respect" Kundra for "creating her whatever she is now." The Bombay High Court granted interim bail to Gehana Vasisth alias Vandana Tiwari, most known for her part in the ALTBalaji serial Gandii Baat, in the same case in which Raj was detained. Kundra was granted bail and freed earlier this month.

It should be noted that actor Sherlyn Chopra, who previously claimed Kundra was crucial in getting her into the adult film industry, has been slamming Shetty in the aftermath of Kundra's release in the infamous pornography scam.

Speaking to ETimes, Vasisth said Chopra is trying to stay in the headlines by making personal comments about Shetty. “She has nothing else to do and is only doing this to keep herself in the news. Also, Sherlyn pulled off this stunt so that she does not come across as accused of making bold content. But now she has started getting personal with Shilpa Shetty, who is not giving any attention to her statement. Shilpa doesn’t even see it as important enough to file a defamation case against her.”

Previously Chopra had mocked Shetty for her statement to the Mumbai police where she claimed she was not aware of husband Kundra’s business. “According to some reports, didi is saying that she was not aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn’t know about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourselves,” Chopra had said in a video.

Chopra had recently taken to her Twitter handle to tag Shetty and Kundra and post, “You do sashtang pranams on TV to those artists whose art you are influenced by. Please show some sympathy to the women who are suffering by stepping out of reel life and going into the real world. Believe me, the whole world will bow down to you!” Chopra was making a reference to Shetty’s actions on her dance reality show, ‘Super Dancer 4’. She has been judging the show for quite many years now.

Vasisth slammed Chopra for using Shetty's name and popularity for personal gain, remarking that Chopra has made a lot of money because of Kundra and should be grateful to him. Vasisth advised her to 'worship him.'

Chopra was also accused of dragging the businessman into creating risky content. While Chopra just met Raj two and a half years ago, Vasisth claims that she has been ‘making porn and even more filthy stuff' since 2012.