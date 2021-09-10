Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities: Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi And Other TV Celebs Bring Lord Ganesha Home

Several celebrities from the TV industry, were spotted bring Lord Ganesha into their homes on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. Popular celebs such as Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Prince Narula and a host of other celebrities were clicked by the shutterbugs, around the city as they welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes.

Previously other celebrities including Shilpa Shetty were clicked as they brought Lord Ganesha into their homes for the festival which is celebrated for 10 days.

Mumbaikers have been awaiting the 10 days of the Ganpati festival with much fervour and excitement. However, in recent updates, the city's civic body BMC and Mumbai Police have put several restrictions in place restrictions so that Covid-19 cases do not surge drastically.

A few days ago, the BMC had banned physical darshan at pandals in the city. On Thursday, the Mumbai Police followed suit banning the public from visiting the city's pandals. Now, in another update, the Mumbai Police have also imposed Section 144 in the city which does not allow a gathering of more than 5 people. The rule will come into effect from 10 September onwards and stay in place for the entire duration of the festival.

