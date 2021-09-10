September 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities: Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi And Other TV Celebs Bring Lord Ganesha Home

Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities: Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi And Other TV Celebs Bring Lord Ganesha Home

Several TV celebs were clicked by the shutterbugs in Mumbai while bringing the Lord Ganesha idol at home for the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 September 2021, Last Updated at 12:03 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities: Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi And Other TV Celebs Bring Lord Ganesha Home
Popular TV stars including Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani and Prince Narula were clicked by the shutterbugs as they carried their Ganpati idols home.
Source: Pinkvilla
Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities: Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi And Other TV Celebs Bring Lord Ganesha Home
outlookindia.com
2021-09-10T12:03:18+05:30

Several celebrities from the TV industry, were spotted bring Lord Ganesha into their homes on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. Popular celebs such as Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Prince Narula and a host of other celebrities were clicked by the shutterbugs, around the city as they welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes.

Previously other celebrities including Shilpa Shetty were clicked as they brought Lord Ganesha into their homes for the festival which is celebrated for 10 days.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Mumbaikers have been awaiting the 10 days of the Ganpati festival with much fervour and excitement. However, in recent updates, the city's civic body BMC and Mumbai Police have put several restrictions in place restrictions so that Covid-19 cases do not surge drastically.

A few days ago, the BMC had banned physical darshan at pandals in the city. On Thursday, the Mumbai Police followed suit banning the public from visiting the city's pandals. Now, in another update, the Mumbai Police have also imposed Section 144 in the city which does not allow a gathering of more than 5 people. The rule will come into effect from 10 September onwards and stay in place for the entire duration of the festival.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Salman Khan Wont Be Part Of Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations This Year: Reports

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Vaidya Divyanka Tripathi Arjun Bijlani Mumbai Maharashtra TV Reality Shows Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos