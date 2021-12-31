From Vijay Sethupathi To Allu Arjun: Fans Love Giving Monikers To Their South Idols

The fandom that actors from the South Indian industries enjoy is unparalleled. With fan associations in place, actors enjoy undivided attention and loyalty from their fans. So much so, that fans of some popular stars have given them monikers. These names are taken so seriously, that they even sometimes make it to the credit roll of their films.

Although the trend of giving moniker is not new and goes back to Rajinikanth being called 'Thalaiva' and Chiranjeevi being called 'Megastar', the young generation seems to be getting more and more innovative with the adulation.

Here are some interesting names given to actors by their fans.

Natural Star Nani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

Telugu actor Nani is known for giving mass entertainers. Known for making a mark of his own in Tollywood, the Hyderabad based actor has a strong reach, especially towards the lot of young actors who identify with his hard work. The prefix 'Natural Star' is often seen in his posters and fan posts. The story behind the origin of this moniker goes back to 2015 film 'Balle Balle Magadivoy'. Nani, who had by them built an image of giving effortless, convincing performances was called an actor with a natural acting talent. The director of 'Balle Balle Magadivoy', Maruthi, coined this term for the actor and used it in the film. Ever since, there was no turning back for Nani and the name continues to follow him everywhere.



Icon Staar Allu Arjun:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

The Telugu actor is currently enjoying the success of his film 'Pushpa: The Rise'. For those who have seen the film, the credits include introducing Arjun as 'Icon Staar'. The name was coined by the film's director Sukumar when the film was announced. He had said at the launch event, "Everyone has known him as the Stylish Star. From now on, he will be known as Icon Staar". The name was also included in the trailer of the film.

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

One might read the term 'National crush' before many actors nowadays, but the original beholder of this moniker is actress Rashmika Mandanna. The actress has been called the National Crush from the time she made her acting debut with Kannada film 'Kirik Party'. Besides her impressive performance in Kannada and Telugu cinema, Mandanna has a massive following on social media where she is often admired by her fans for her cute looks and expressions.

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupati:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Sethupathi (@actorvijaysethupathi)

The Tamil actor is currently one of the most bankable actors in the film industry. He will soon be seen in Hindi films as well, with 'Merry Christmas' alongside Katrina Kaif being the latest announcement. He has been given the title of Makkal Selvan which means 'People's Treasure'. The name was coined during the shoot of his film 'Dharmadurai'. The film's director Seenu Ramasamy gave the actor the title after the actor ended up eating a meal with workers from Munnar because they were cooking tamarind rice.



Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAVI TEJA (@raviteja_2628)

The Telugu star is probably one of the most bankable actors when it comes to delivering sweeping mass entertainers. Every film of his holds the pattern of going housefull. He is known as the action star who often gets whistles and thunderous claps from the audience. It is this ability of the actor, which has given him the title of 'Mass Maharaja' since he rules the hearts of the masses with his acting.