From 'Scooby-Doo-Level Script' To 'Perfect Blend Of Horror Comedy'; 'Bhoot Police' Receives Mixed Reviews

Friday, Sep 10, 2021
‘Bhoot Police’ revolves around two brothers- Vibhooti (played by Khan) and Chiraunji (played by Arjun Kapoor) who are ghost hunters.

The film is helmed by Pawan Kirpalani and features actors Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

2021-09-10T17:52:20+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

10 September 2021, Last Updated at 5:52 pm

Horror-comedy Bhoot Police is now available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The film was earlier slated to release on September 17 but it got preponed to seven days ahead of the schedule.

The supporting cast of the film features Jaaved Jaaferi, Jamie Lever and Alexx O’Nell. The entire cast and crew went to Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan for the shoot.

‘Bhoot Police’ revolves around two brothers- Vibhooti (played by Khan) and Chiraunji (played by Arjun Kapoor) who are ghost hunters. But both the brothers have a different approach towards their work. One day, the duo is approached by a woman named Maya (Yami Gautam). She wants to save her father’s tea estate from the malice of a ghost. However, Jacqueline Fernandez, who plays the role of her sister wants to sell off the estate instead and move abroad. How will the duo fare on this assignment? This forms the crux of the story.

Hours after the ‘Bhoot Police’ premiered on the OTT platform, fans took to their social media handle and dropped their reviews. The film has managed to garner mixed reviews on internet – some called it a 'waste of time' while others said that the film is a 'fine blend of horror and comedy’.

One of the users wrote, "What we expected from roohi, we got it from Bhoot police. A proper horror comedy..Saif Ali Khan at his best, rest all decent. 3.5 star."

Another user wrote, "#BhootPolice is quite well! and most important thing it don't make u bore! #ArjunKapoor and #YamiGautam performance is decent. I don't like #SaifAliKhan n jacky. Film is good for entertainment."

Criticising the film, a user wrote, "Bhoot Police is neither funny nor scary. It tests the audiences' patience. It's one of the most boring Bollywood films in the last two years. Skip it! Rating :1* out of 5*"

“this movie is really Amazing the chemistry between Saif and Jacqueline gonna rock ...” wrote a user.

"#BhootPolice Scooby-Doo meets Stree kinda concept but doesn't evoke ur funny bones, a few chuckles here & there thanks to Saif ! 2 leading ladies who seem bland & dumb with a sidekick Arjun ! Borefest which cud have been way better & more Funny !," a user compared the film with Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree' and 'Scooby-Doo.

"It was fun watching #BhootPolice. Writting would have been more better but actors really pulled up the show & made this film, love to watch," wrote a user.

The film helmed by Pavan Kirpalani was expected to release in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhoot Police makers shifted to direct OTT release. 

