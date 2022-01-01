From Satyadev to Shalini Pandey: The Big Tollywood-Bollywood Crossover

Starting the new year with new hopes, actors from all across the country are crossing borders and exploring territories making it an exciting year for movie buffs. This year, a star studded line-up from Telugu film industry will make their big debut entry in Bollywood.

While earlier these actors were popular through their Hindi dubbed films, this year we will see them test new waters as they gear up to make their Bollywood debut.



Satyadev

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satyadev (@actorsatyadev)

The actor is known for being part of Telugu entertainers such as 'Bluff Master', 'Kshanam', 'Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya' and more recently 'Thimmarusu' and 'Skylab'. He will soon be seen making his Hindi debut alongside actor Akshay Kumar in the film 'Ram Setu'. The film has been shot across various locations including Ooty and Diu. While Satydev's role is kept under wraps, he often gives fans a glimpse from the behind the sets of the film. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Jacquliene Fernandez and Nushratt Bharucha.

Shalini Pandey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini (@shalzp)

While she has worked in several films, Shalini Pandey is most familiar with the Hindi speaking audience from her 2017 Telugu blockbuster film 'Arjun Reddy'. The actress will soon be seen alongside actor Ranveer Singh in Yash Raj Productions 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. The film was earlier scheduled to release in 2020 but got postponed due to Covid 19. Now, the film is expected to release in February this year.

Adivi Sesh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Best known for leading hit Telugu films such as 'Kshanam', 'Evaru' and 'Goodachari', Adivi Sesh will make his Hindi debut with the film 'Major'. The movie is a biographical drama based on life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG Commando, who sacrificed his life during Mumbai terorr attacks. The film is being backed by Sony Pictures in the Hindi market, while co-producing it with Mahesh Babu's GMB Productions along with Anurag Reddy and Sharath Chandra's A+S Productions. Adivi is said to have signed two more Hindi films besides 'Major' but is yet to make an official announcement.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreenivas bellamkonda (@sreenivasbellamkonda)

The Telugu hearthrobe will be seen in the Hindi remake of 2005 Telugu film 'Chatrapathi'. While the original film was directed by SS Rajamouli and starred Prabhas, the remake will be directed by VV Vinayak. The film's shoot was supposed to take place in Hyderabad's Ramoji City. However, due to heavy rains last year, the sets were destroyed. The Hindi film is produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada under Pen Studios. The name of the remake is yet to be announced.

Rashmika Mandanna

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who started her acting career with Kannada film 'Kirik Party', is known for her roles in Telugu films such as 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade' will be seen in her debut Hindi film 'Mission Majnu' alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film, which is directed by Shantanu Bagchi, has completed its shooting. The actress has also signed her second Hindi film, alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The film has been titled 'Goodbye' and is being directed by Vikas Bahl.

Vijay Deverakonda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda will make his Bollywood debut in the much-awaited film 'Liger'. Backed by Karan Johar, the film is directed by Puri Jagannath and also stars actress Ananya Panday. The film will also bring American boxing legend Mike Tyson to Bollywood for the first time. Deverakonda will be seen playing the role of boxer in the film, which is said to be made on a big budget and will release this year.