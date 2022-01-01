Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

From Satyadev to Shalini Pandey: The Big Tollywood-Bollywood Crossover

The Hindi film industry will see a host of well known actors from Telugu film industry make their Bollywood debut.

From Satyadev to Shalini Pandey: The Big Tollywood-Bollywood Crossover
Actors Satyadev and Shalini Pandey. | Instagram

Trending

From Satyadev to Shalini Pandey: The Big Tollywood-Bollywood Crossover
outlookindia.com
2022-01-01T23:59:34+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 11:59 pm

Starting the new year with new hopes, actors from all across the country are crossing borders and exploring territories making it an exciting year for movie buffs. This year, a star studded line-up from Telugu film industry will make their big debut entry in Bollywood.

While earlier these actors were popular through their Hindi dubbed films, this year we will see them test new waters as they gear up to make their Bollywood debut.


Satyadev

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Satyadev (@actorsatyadev)

The actor is known for being part of Telugu entertainers such as 'Bluff Master', 'Kshanam', 'Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya' and more recently 'Thimmarusu' and 'Skylab'. He will soon be seen making his Hindi debut alongside actor Akshay Kumar in the film 'Ram Setu'. The film has been shot across various locations including Ooty and Diu. While Satydev's role is kept under wraps, he often gives fans a glimpse from the behind the sets of the film. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Jacquliene Fernandez and Nushratt Bharucha.

Shalini Pandey

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shalini (@shalzp)

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

While she has worked in several films, Shalini Pandey is most familiar with the Hindi speaking audience from her 2017 Telugu blockbuster film 'Arjun Reddy'. The actress will soon be seen alongside actor Ranveer Singh in Yash Raj Productions 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. The film was earlier scheduled to release in 2020 but got postponed due to Covid 19. Now, the film is expected to release in February this year.

Adivi Sesh

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Best known for leading hit Telugu films such as 'Kshanam', 'Evaru' and 'Goodachari', Adivi Sesh will make his Hindi debut with the film 'Major'. The movie is a biographical drama based on life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG Commando, who sacrificed his life during Mumbai terorr attacks. The film is being backed by Sony Pictures in the Hindi market, while co-producing it with Mahesh Babu's GMB Productions along with Anurag Reddy and Sharath Chandra's A+S Productions. Adivi is said to have signed two more Hindi films besides 'Major' but is yet to make an official announcement.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

The Telugu hearthrobe will be seen in the Hindi remake of 2005 Telugu film 'Chatrapathi'. While the original film was directed by SS Rajamouli and starred Prabhas, the remake will be directed by VV Vinayak. The film's shoot was supposed to take place in Hyderabad's Ramoji City. However, due to heavy rains last year, the sets were destroyed. The Hindi film is produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada under Pen Studios. The name of the remake is yet to be announced.

Rashmika Mandanna

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who started her acting career with Kannada film 'Kirik Party', is known for her roles in Telugu films such as 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade' will be seen in her debut Hindi film 'Mission Majnu' alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film, which is directed by Shantanu Bagchi, has completed its shooting. The actress has also signed her second Hindi film, alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The film has been titled 'Goodbye' and is being directed by Vikas Bahl.

Vijay Deverakonda

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda will make his Bollywood debut in the much-awaited film 'Liger'. Backed by Karan Johar, the film is directed by Puri Jagannath and also stars actress Ananya Panday. The film will also bring American boxing legend Mike Tyson to Bollywood for the first time. Deverakonda will be seen playing the role of boxer in the film, which is said to be made on a big budget and will release this year.

Tags

Yashika Mathur Adivi Sesh New Delhi Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Vijay Varma Feels That 'Darlings' Will Make Audience Challenge Their Judgement Of People

Vijay Varma Feels That 'Darlings' Will Make Audience Challenge Their Judgement Of People

Mohit Raina Surprises Fans With Wedding Announcement

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Gets Postponed Due To Rising Covid 19 Cases

See Pics: Karishma Tanna Shares Snaps With Fiance Varun Bangera

In Pics: Salman Khan Rings In New Year With Iulia Vantur, Close Friends

Fans Drool Over Hrithik Roshan’s Shirtless Selfie From Maldives; Call Him 'Hottest Hunk'

Book Review | The Sahils Of Queer Street

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I See A Lot Of Fakeness In Bollywood Parties

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sivakarthikeyan To Make His Tollywood Debut With Director Anudeep KV's Next

Sivakarthikeyan To Make His Tollywood Debut With Director Anudeep KV's Next

Mrunal Thakur Test's Positive For Covid-19

Mrunal Thakur Test's Positive For Covid-19

Sands Of Time - Part 6 | The Biggest Star In The World Who Turned Down Frank Capra

Sands Of Time - Part 6 | The Biggest Star In The World Who Turned Down Frank Capra

Binge-Watch These Films And Shows All Through January 2022

Binge-Watch These Films And Shows All Through January 2022

Read More from Outlook

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Jai Arjun Singh / How zombie films, or almost-zombie films, have dealt with apocalypse, social crisis and personal desolation

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital to visit the injured devotees while two members of the inquiry committee reached Katra to review situation.

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Aditya Kumar / After an eventful 2021 that included Tokyo Olympics, India's top sportspersons face a challenging 2022. Their dreams and aspirations remain as high as ever.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement