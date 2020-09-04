‘From PoK To Taliban', Says Kanagana Ranaut After Maha HM Deshmukh's Statement

Adding to the growing controversy revolving around actor Kangana Ranaut and Mumbai Police, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deskhmukh in a statement to ANI said, “...she has no right to live in Maharashtra or Mumbai.

Deshmukh in his statement said, “Mumbai Police is compared to Scotland Yard. Some people are trying to target Mumbai Police. An IPS officer has gone to court against this...After, her comparison of Mumbai Police...she has no right to live in Maharashtra or Mumbai.”

Mumbai Police is compared to Scotland Yard. Some people are trying to target Mumbai Police. An IPS officer has gone to court against this...After, her (#KanganaRanaut's) comparison of Mumbai Police...she has no right to live in Maharashtra or Mumbai: State Minister Anil Deshmukh pic.twitter.com/dy1OWIFAjl — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

Now replying to HM Anil Deshmukh’s statement Kangana posted a tweet implying a comparison between Mumbai and Taliban.

He is taking his own calls on my democratic rights, from POK to Taliban in one day ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/oUZ5M7VKAf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

The actor had in an earlier tweet replied to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and had compared the city to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The Sena leader had in his party’s mouthpiece asked Ranaut to refrain from returning to Mumbai city.

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Raut’s statements in the Sena mouthpiece had come after the actor criticised Mumbai Police in a series of tweets. The actress had tweeted that she would not accept protection from Mumbai Police to expose ‘drug mafia’ and would require security either from Haryana Police or the Central Government. She had also said that she is more scared of the city force than the 'movie mafia'.

