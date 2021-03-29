April 02, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Amitabh Bachchan To Priyanka Chopa, Bollywood Stars Share Holi Greetings With Fans

Amitabh Bachchan To Priyanka Chopa, Bollywood Stars Share Holi Greetings With Fans

Here is a look at Bollywood celebrities who are making a splash on Instagram:

Outlook Web Bureau 29 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Amitabh Bachchan To Priyanka Chopa, Bollywood Stars Share Holi Greetings With Fans
Devotees celebrate Holi festival, at Shri Priyakant Ju temple in Vrindavan.
File Photo: PTI
Amitabh Bachchan To Priyanka Chopa, Bollywood Stars Share Holi Greetings With Fans
outlookindia.com
2021-04-02T08:50:22+05:30
Also read

On the occasion of Holi, several Bollywood stars took to social media to greet their fans and shared their pictures celebrating the festival of colours. 

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with husband Nick Jonas and in-laws and wrote, "Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared an old picture of himself celebrating Holi with his family. Big B captioned the picture with lines from his popular Holi song, "Rang barse bheege chunar wali rang barse ..HOLI HAI"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan reminisced about Holi celebrations with co-star Akshay Kumar sharing a video of herself playing Holi on the sets of 'Gabbar Is Back'. In a separate Instagram post, the actor shared a picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan playing with colours. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

In an Instagram post, actor Neha Dhupia shared pictures of Holi celebrations with her husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Holi celebrations in India take place amidst tight Covid-19 restrictions. Authorities in various states have banned public celebrations and strict action will be taken against those flouting coronavirus protocols.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Rhea Chakraborty Talks About The Power Of Love In Her Latest Instagram Post

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Priyanka Chopra Amitabh Bachchan Kareena Kapoor Mumbai Bollywood Holi Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos