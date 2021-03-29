On the occasion of Holi, several Bollywood stars took to social media to greet their fans and shared their pictures celebrating the festival of colours.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with husband Nick Jonas and in-laws and wrote, "Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone”

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared an old picture of himself celebrating Holi with his family. Big B captioned the picture with lines from his popular Holi song, "Rang barse bheege chunar wali rang barse ..HOLI HAI"

Kareena Kapoor Khan reminisced about Holi celebrations with co-star Akshay Kumar sharing a video of herself playing Holi on the sets of 'Gabbar Is Back'. In a separate Instagram post, the actor shared a picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan playing with colours.

In an Instagram post, actor Neha Dhupia shared pictures of Holi celebrations with her husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr.

Holi celebrations in India take place amidst tight Covid-19 restrictions. Authorities in various states have banned public celebrations and strict action will be taken against those flouting coronavirus protocols.

