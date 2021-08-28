Former One Direction Star Niall Horan ‘Excited’ To See Cristiano Ronaldo Back In The Premier League

August 28, 2021
Singer-songwriter Niall Horan took to Twitter and congratulated Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, after securing a move to the English football club Manchester United

Outlook Web Bureau 28 August 2021
Niall Horan was excited to hear that Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years.
Former One Direction star and singer-songwriter Niall Horan joined many social media users on Twitter last night after the English football club, Manchester United announced that they have agreed a deal with the Italian football club Juventus, which will see the 36-year-old star footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, return to Old Trafford after 12 years.

“He’s back!! ‘It’s going to be so good to see him play in England again,” Horan wrote on Twitter, tagging Ronaldo’s official account on the microblogging platform.

Horan wasn’t the only celebrity who was excited about Ronaldo’s return to the Theatre of Dreams. TV host Piers Morgan, who has interviewed Ronaldo previously, wrote several tweets welcoming Ronaldo to the English Premier League.

The 36-year-old's transfer was confirmed by the club on Friday evening. "Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester,” the football club had said in a brief statement.

 
 
 
Ronaldo will join for a fee of 15 million euros, with 8 million euros  in add-ons. The transfer is subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical examination.

