Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh Appears Before the Enforcement Directorate

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate, in Hyderabad today. Last week, the ED had sent notices to 12 popular film personalities including Jagannath, Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh and Ravi Teja, in connection with money laundering case of drug trafficking and consumption.

The trial started today, on August 31, and will continue until September 22. According to a reports, the Abkari branch, which is investigating the case has also issued notices to the SIT officials who had investigated the in 2017.

ED (Enforcement Directorate) officials are expected to prosecute 50 more people in the drug case.

“Around 12 cases were booked by Telangana Excise and Prohibition department and 11 charge sheets were filled. Mostly drug traffickers around eight persons were charge sheeted in the cases then. Most of them are lower-level drug traffickers. We have called excise officials as witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence Tollywood celebrities will be considered as witnesses. Their names have figured in the investigation,” an ED official was quoted as saying.

While Singh has been asked to appear on 6 September, Daggubati has been summoned on September 8 and Teja has been summoned on 9 September. Among the others are Navdeep Mumaith Khan, Tarun, Tanish Nandu, and Charmee Kaur.

