Film Celebs Galore At Akash, Shloka Ambani's Wedding Celebration

There were fireworks and an aerial act at the glitzy celebration night here on Sunday for newly-weds Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Akash, son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka, youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta, beamed with joy as they posed for shutterbugs against a heavily decorated floral backdrop. While Akash looked smart in a black kurta with a long embellished jacket, Shloka wore a golden ensemble.



Bollywood celebs turned up in full force for the gala evening. The guests included Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Jeetendra and daughter Ekta Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Goldie Behl and Sonali Bendre Behl, Prasoon Joshi, Shankar Mahadevan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Boney Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra, Madhur Bhandarkar, Padmini Kolhapure, Falguni Pathak, Farah Khan, Sanjay Khan, Kiara Advani, Anu Malik, Dia Mirza, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Juhi Chawla, Rajkumar Hirani, Diana Penty and David Dhawan.



Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, P.V. Sindhu, Anil Kumble, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya were seen from the sports world, while politician Uddhav Thackeray was seen with his son Aditya at the event, held at Jio World Centre. The Ambanis also organised a one-of-a-kind show involving a musical fountain-cum-dance show, set on the theme of Raas Lila of Lord Krishna, Radha and the Gopikas of Vrindavan, for the evening.



It integrated colourful movements of the water fountain to a dance performance on stage and an aerial dance act right above the stage and the water fountain -- signifying asymmetry between water, earth and sky. Around 150 Indian and international artists participated in it.



INAS