Acclaimed Fashion Designer Satya Paul Passes Away In Coimbatore At 78

Notable fashion designer and founder of the eponymous label, Satya Paul passed away on January 6. The designer breathed his last in Coimbatore in the Isha Yoga Centre. He was 78.

Paul suffered a stroke on December 2, 2020, and was "slowly recovering in the hospital", his son Puneet Nanda wrote in a Facebook post.

He wished to be taken to the Isha Yoga Centre, his home since 2015. "As per his wish, he gently passed on with blessings of the Master," Nanda wrote.

"Most people are not aware, more than as a designer or entrepreneur, he has been steadfastly a seeker," Nanda shares.

He elaborated on Paul's spiritual journal, as he looked up to Osho and Sadhguru. "In the 70’s his inner journey started with going to listen to talks with J. Krishnamurty, later he took sannyas from Osho. After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn’t seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007. He immediately started enjoying the path of yoga and eventually moved here in 2015. He has been a doorway for hundreds of people towards spirituality and all the Masters he was so blessed to have been with."

"We are sad only a bit, mostly rejoicing him, his life and now his passing with such a blessing," he added.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru condoled his death, calling him "a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement."

Paul started his journey in the field of retail in the late 60’s and expanded to exports of Indian handloom products to high-end retail stores in Europe and America.

In 1980, he launched the first ''saree boutique'' in India, L’Affaire, and founded the eponymous fashion clothing brand with his son in 1986.

The brand soon became synonymous for its sleek sarees.

With PTI inputs

